Une nouvelle trilogie Atelier arrive sur Nintendo Switch

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires Nintendo Switch

Koei-Tecmo a annoncé que d’autres jeux de Atelier se dirigent vers le Nintendo Switch. Le 22 avril, le bundle Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe sera disponible dans le monde entier sur Nintendo Switch. Il comprend les jeux suivants :

  • Atelier Firis ~The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX~
  • Atelier Sophie ~The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX~ (une extension inédite ajoutée et un costume)
  • Atelier Lydie & Suelle ~The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX~

https://i1.wp.com/www.perfectly-nintendo.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/1/nggallery/atelier-mysterious-trilogy-deluxe-pack-02-02-2021/2.jpg?w=780&ssl=1https://i2.wp.com/www.perfectly-nintendo.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/1/nggallery/atelier-mysterious-trilogy-deluxe-pack-02-02-2021/1.jpg?resize=780%2C439&ssl=1

Source: Koei-Tecmo (Twitter) / Famitsu

Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire