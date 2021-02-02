Une nouvelle trilogie Atelier arrive sur Nintendo Switch

Koei-Tecmo a annoncé que d’autres jeux de Atelier se dirigent vers le Nintendo Switch. Le 22 avril, le bundle Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe sera disponible dans le monde entier sur Nintendo Switch. Il comprend les jeux suivants :
- Atelier Firis ~The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX~
- Atelier Sophie ~The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX~ (une extension inédite ajoutée et un costume)
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle ~The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX~
