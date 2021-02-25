Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition

Bravely Default II

Code: Realize – Wintertide Miracles

Hellpoint

Persona 5 Strikers

Taxi Chaos

1912: Titantic Mystery

Active Neurons 3: Wonders of the World

Aery: A Journey Beyond Time

AnShi

Bakery Master

Blastful

Castle Kong

Clocker

Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! Eng & Jan

Curse of the Dead Gods

Dat Gaem

Demon Hunter: Revelation

Dotori

Dungeons & Bombs

Forward to the Sky

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

Horned Knight

iota

Johnny Bonasera Full Season

Katana Kata

Lawnmower Game: Next Generation

Lawnmower Game: Racing

Legal Dungeon

Mike Dies

Monster Truck XT Airport Derby

Pixel Game Maker Series Remote Bomber

Radon Blast

Retrace: Memories of Death

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos

Steam Prison

The Lost Cube

Thunderflash

Under Leaves

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :



Star Wars Republic Commando

Démo de la semaine :

Bake ‘n Switch™

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Les DLC de la semaine :

FUSER™

Ghostrunner

Lethal League Blaze

Minecraft Dungeons

Moving Out

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2

Persona 5 Strikers

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!

Touhou spell bubble

TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS

Truck Driver

Les promotions de la semaine :