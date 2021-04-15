Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Pocoyo Party

Poison Control

Archery Blast

Cannon Brawl

Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition

Dragon Audit

Emily Archer and the Curse of Tutankhamun

Exploding Kittens

FEZ

Godstrike

Heal: Console Edition

Hitchhiker: A Mystery Game

Isolomus

Knight Squad 2

Livestream: Escape from Hotel Izanagi

Park Inc

Rain on Your Parade

Ravensword: Shadowlands

ReactorX

Relicta

Rock ‘N Racing Bundle 3 in 1

SaGa Frontier Remastered

Snowball Collections Bubble

Space Marshals

Stiitchy in Tooki Trouble

Team Troopers

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

The Longing

There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension

Throw It! Animal Park

Tribal Pass

ZombieVital DG

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

N.C.

Démo de la semaine :

N.C



Les DLC de la semaine :

N.C

Les promotions de la semaine :

Indie World Sale highlights

Title Content Type Discount Sale Start Date Sale End Date Hades

(Supergiant Games) Game – Digital Only 20% off 14/04/2021, 18:00 CEST 25/04/2021, 23:59 LT The Messenger

(Devolver Digital) Game – Digital Only 50% off 14/04/2021, 18:00 CEST 25/04/2021, 23:59 LT INSIDE

(Playdead) Game – Digital Only 75% off 14/04/2021, 18:00 CEST 25/04/2021, 23:59 LT Katana ZERO

(Devolver Digital) Game – Digital Only 40% off 14/04/2021, 18:00 CEST 25/04/2021, 23:59 LT Haven

(The Game Bakers) Game – Digital Only 20% off 14/04/2021, 18:00 CEST 25/04/2021, 23:59 LT Hotline Miami Collection

(Devolver Digital) Game – Digital Only 75% off 14/04/2021, 18:00 CEST 25/04/2021, 23:59 LT GRIS

(Devolver Digital) Game – Digital Only 60% off 14/04/2021, 18:00 CEST 25/04/2021, 23:59 LT Downwell

(Devolver Digital) Game – Digital Only 33% off 14/04/2021, 18:00 CEST 25/04/2021, 23:59 LT Shantae and the Seven Sirens

(WayForward) Game – Digital Only 30% off 14/04/2021, 18:00 CEST 25/04/2021, 23:59 LT My Friend Pedro

(Devolver Digital) Game – Digital Only 50% off 14/04/2021, 18:00 CEST 25/04/2021, 23:59 LT

La totales des promotions: