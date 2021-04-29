Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Battle Axe
New Pokemon Snap
R-Type Final 2
Arcade Archives Thunder Cross II
Before I Forget
Boris the Rocket
Car Demolition Clicker
Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect
Dead Dust
Death end re;Quest
Escape First 3
Fly Together!
Legend of Keepers
Reknum Cheri Dreamland
Slinki
Space Warrior
Street Cleaner: The Video Game
Super Arcade Soccer 2021
Super Glitch Dash
Taiwan Monster Fruit: Prologue
Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

King of Seas
SnowRunner
The Colonists

Démo de la semaine :

    • Glam
    • Miitopia
    • King of Seas

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
  • FUSER™
  • Gods Will Fall
  • Goonya Fighter
  • GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!
  • Override 2: Super Mech League
  • ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle
  • R-Type Final 2
  • SAMURAI SHODOWN
  • STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town
  • Truck Driver

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Date de fin Prix
−49% Biolab Wars 27/05/2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 1,99 €
−40%
Corpse Party: Blood Drive 13/05/2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−90%
Bad Dream: Fever 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−49% No Thing 27/05/2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 1,99 €
−30%
Wind Peaks 07/05/2021 00:59 8,39 €
Switch 11,99 €
−50%
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered 06/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
The Alliance Alive HD Remastered 10/05/2021 00:59 24,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−50%
Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes 19/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Burgertime Party! 13/05/2021 00:59 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−90%
Bedtime Blues 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−90%
Frontline Zed 27/05/2021 00:59 1,19 €
Switch 11,99 €
−87% Gurgamoth 30/05/2021 00:59 1,15 €
Switch 8,91 €
−75%
God Wars The Complete Legend 10/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−90%
Agony 27/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−90%
Seeds Of Resilience 27/05/2021 00:59 1,39 €
Switch 13,99 €
−75%
Happy Birthdays 10/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−40%
Giraffe And Annika 10/05/2021 00:59 17,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−90%
Fred3Ric 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−79% The Mahjong Huntress 27/05/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Trials Of Mana 06/05/2021 00:59 24,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−79%
Pixboy 27/05/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−40%
The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel III 10/05/2021 00:59 35,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
−50%
Star Ocean First Departure R 06/05/2021 00:59 10,49 €
Switch 20,99 €
−25%
Prinny: Can I Really Be The Hero? 10/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−40% Cursed Castilla 13/05/2021 00:59 8,39 €
Switch 13,99 €
−80%
Peace, Death! Complete Edition 14/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−90%
Tachyon Project 17/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60%
Monkey Wall 14/05/2021 00:59 1,59 €
Switch 3,99 €
−50%
Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD 06/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−90% Hollow 27/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50% Swamp Defense 2 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−79% Diggerman 27/05/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−49% Timberman Vs 27/05/2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 1,99 €
−70%
Black The Fall 14/05/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−60%
Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded 10/05/2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−90%
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 27/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−90%
12 Is Better Than 6 14/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−90%
Terrorhythm (Trrt) 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40%
Senran Kagura Reflexions 13/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−33%
Kingdom Hearts Melody Of Memory 06/05/2021 00:59 40,19 €
Switch 59,99 €
−79% Sparkle 3 Genesis 27/05/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−15%
Reknum Cheri Dreamland 24/05/2021 00:59 5,94 €
Switch 6,99 €
−90%
Mxgp3 — The Official Motocross Videogame 14/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−80% Stunt Kite Party 07/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−90%
Fishing Universe Simulator 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Standby 14/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Oninaki 06/05/2021 00:59 24,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−50%
Assault Gunners HD Edition 13/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age 06/05/2021 00:59 24,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−75% Corridor Z 14/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−79% Phantaruk 27/05/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
R-Type Dimensions Ex 07/05/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−40% Deleveled 30/05/2021 00:59 5,37 €
Switch 8,99 €
−40%
Langrisser I & II 10/05/2021 00:59 29,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−53% Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape From Dukha 7,90 €
Switch 16,99 €
−70%
Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers 10/05/2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−60%
Disgaea 1 Complete 10/05/2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−79% Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back 27/05/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−40%
Rune Factory 4 Special 06/05/2021 00:59 23,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−90%
Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−25%
Oceanhorn 2: Knights Of The Lost Realm 28/05/2021 00:59 22,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−60%
Labyrinth Of Refrain: Coven Of Dusk 10/05/2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−74% Poly Puzzle 27/05/2021 00:59 1,29 €
Switch 4,99 €
−90%
Noreload Heroes 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70%
The Lost Child 10/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−50%
Collection Of Mana 06/05/2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−50% Disgaea 5 Complete 10/05/2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−40% Qbics Paint 13/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−79%
Grab Lab 27/05/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−90%
Bad Dream: Coma 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−79% Frederic: Resurrection Of Music 27/05/2021 00:59 1,25 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50%
Final Fantasy IX 06/05/2021 00:59 10,49 €
Switch 20,99 €
−50%
Final Fantasy VII 06/05/2021 00:59 7,99 €
Switch 15,99 €
−90%
Q-Yo Blaster 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−90%
My Brother Rabbit 27/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−45%
Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories 10/05/2021 00:59 32,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
−40%
Breakpoint 30/05/2021 00:59 2,98 €
Switch 4,99 €
−15%
Blizzard Arcade Collection 06/05/2021 00:59 16,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50% I Am Setsuna 06/05/2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−90%
Tennis Open 2020 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−90%
Violett 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Grimshade 14/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−49% Mr Blaster 27/05/2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 1,99 €
−74%
Dungeons & Aliens 27/05/2021 00:59 1,03 €
Switch 3,99 €
−30%
Rpg Maker Mv 10/05/2021 00:59 34,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−80%
Bullet Beat 19/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50% Marble Power Blast 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−90%
Goetia 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60%
Lost Artifacts: Time Machine 14/05/2021 00:59 3,51 €
Switch 8,79 €
−90%
Thief Simulator 27/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Virus: The Outbreak 27/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−79%
Gunpowder On The Teeth: Arcade 27/05/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−90%
Towaga: Among Shadows 27/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−70% Amnesia: Collection 20/05/2021 00:59 8,39 €
Switch 27,99 €
−33%
Balan Wonderworld 06/05/2021 00:59 40,19 €
Switch 59,99 €
−40% Hyper Light Drifter — Special Edition 13/05/2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−40%
Billion Road 07/05/2021 00:59 17,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−60%
Senran Kagura Peach Ball 13/05/2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−90%
Startide 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50% Balance Blox 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−80%
Castle Of No Escape 19/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−90%
Go All Out! 27/05/2021 00:59 1,29 €
Switch 12,99 €
−90%
Wanderlust Travel Stories 27/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Swapperoo 14/05/2021 00:59 1,74 €
Switch 6,99 €
−90%
Merchants Of Kaidan 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star 13/05/2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−50% Spelunker Party! 06/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−79%
Masky 27/05/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Gal Metal 13/05/2021 00:59 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50% World Of Final Fantasy Maxima 06/05/2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−75%
Penny-Punching Princess 10/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−50%
Fate/Extella Link 13/05/2021 00:59 24,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−79%
Surfingers 27/05/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−40%
The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines 30/05/2021 00:59 8,96 €
Switch 14,99 €
−79% Zombillie 27/05/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−87% Almost There: The Platformer 30/05/2021 00:59 1,06 €
Switch 8,19 €
−50%
Freedom Planet 13/05/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50% The Liar Princess And The Blind Prince 10/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−79% Tiny Hands Adventure 27/05/2021 00:59 1,57 €
Switch 7,49 €
−50%
Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy! 06/05/2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−74%
Clock Simulator 27/05/2021 00:59 1,03 €
Switch 3,99 €
−40%
#Funtime 30/05/2021 00:59 8,96 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Romancing Saga 2 06/05/2021 00:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−79% Sparkle 2 Evo 27/05/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−40%
Void Trrlm(); //Void Terrarium 10/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−90%
Hard West 27/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−90%
Realpolitiks 27/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50% Bubble Shooter DX 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−90%
Omotomo 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−90%
Cooking Simulator 27/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−35% Eagle Island 12,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−90%
Teddy The Wanderer: Kayaking 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−75%
Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle 10/05/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−74% Shut Eye 27/05/2021 00:59 1,03 €
Switch 3,99 €
−90%
Super Toy Cars 17/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−49% Fly O’Clock 27/05/2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 1,99 €
−88%
Death Tales 20/05/2021 00:59 1 €
Switch 8,99 €
−25%
Prinny 2: Dawn Of Operation Panties, Dood! 10/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−65%
Draw Chilly 14/05/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 2,99 €
−50% Perry Pig Jump 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−50%
Snk 40Th Anniversary Collection 10/05/2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−60%
Destruction 14/05/2021 00:59 3,59 €
Switch 8,99 €
−90%
Phantom Doctrine 27/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−40%
Soul Axiom Rebooted 14/05/2021 00:59 7,79 €
Switch 12,99 €
−10%
Collection Of Saga Final Fantasy Legend 06/05/2021 00:59 17,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow 30/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 5,09 €
−40%
Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo 10/05/2021 00:59 23,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−49% Nice Slice 27/05/2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 1,99 €
−75%
Quell Zen 14/05/2021 00:59 1,94 €
Switch 7,79 €
−40%
Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha 10/05/2021 00:59 23,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−60%
Seaking Hunter 14/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
La-Mulana 2 10/05/2021 00:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−75%
The Princess Guide 10/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−90%
Sinless 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−79%
Risky Rescue 27/05/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa Of Dana 10/05/2021 00:59 23,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
−75%
Highrise Heroes: Word Challenge 14/05/2021 00:59 1,74 €
Switch 6,99 €
−87%
Spheroids 17/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−75%
Quell 14/05/2021 00:59 1,74 €
Switch 6,99 €
−90%
Omen Exitio: Plague 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−79%
Tap Skaters 27/05/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−79% Qbik 27/05/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75%
The Longest Five Minutes 10/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−80% Dynamite Fishing — World Games 07/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−49% Hyperide 27/05/2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 1,99 €
−49%
Hyperide: Vector Raid 27/05/2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 1,99 €
−79% Sparkle Zero 27/05/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−40%
Disgaea 4 Complete+ 10/05/2021 00:59 29,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−50%
Saga Scarlet Grace: Ambitions 06/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−60%
The Caligula Effect: Overdose 10/05/2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−70%
Heroland 13/05/2021 00:59 8,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−90%
Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−90%
Glaive: Brick Breaker 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
Mad Rat Dead 10/05/2021 00:59 27,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−50%
Mittelborg: City Of Mages 14/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50% Romancing Saga 3 06/05/2021 00:59 15,99 €
Switch 31,99 €
−80%
Sine Mora Ex 07/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−90%
Sparkle 4 Tales 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40% Super Hydorah 13/05/2021 00:59 11,97 €
Switch 19,95 €
−60%
Smart Moves 19/05/2021 00:59 2,39 €
Switch 5,99 €
Pack Master 27/05/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Lode Runner Legacy 07/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
−79%
The Childs Sight 27/05/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−74%
Ihugu 27/05/2021 00:59 1,03 €
Switch 3,99 €
−60%
Dead Or School 13/05/2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−49% Roll’D 27/05/2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 1,99 €
−90%
Star Story: The Horizon Escape 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−90%
Persian Nights: Sands Of Wonders 27/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−66%
Lapis X Labyrinth 10/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−90%
Grave Keeper 27/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−79%
Dark Veer 27/05/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−79% Millie 27/05/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60% Lost Sphear 06/05/2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−25%
Colossus Down 20/05/2021 00:59 13,49 €
Switch 17,99 €
−62%
Yomawari: The Long Night Collection 10/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−49%
Estiman 27/05/2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 1,99 €
−50%
La-Mulana 10/05/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−60%
Rotating Brave 14/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
The Explorer Of Night 19/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−25%
Dungeon And Puzzles 07/05/2021 00:59 6,06 €
Switch 8,09 €
−33%
Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself- 29/05/2021 00:59 16,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50%
〇× Logic Puzzle 1000 ! 13/05/2021 00:59 6,36 €
Switch 12,72 €
−70% M.A.C.E. Space Shooter 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−40% Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon Party Edition 21/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40% Creepy Road 20/05/2021 00:59 7,79 €
Switch 12,99 €
−40%
Ninja Village 20/05/2021 00:59 7,80 €
Switch 13 €
−40%
Home Run High 20/05/2021 00:59 7,80 €
Switch 13 €
−33% Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance With Mysterious Spirit- 29/05/2021 00:59 16,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
−40%
The Ramen Sensei 20/05/2021 00:59 7,80 €
Switch 13 €
−30%
Bouncing Hero 07/05/2021 00:59 2,79 €
Switch 3,99 €
−25%
Touhou Spell Bubble 13/05/2021 00:59 37,49 €
Switch 49,99 €
−30%
Skate City 14/05/2021 00:59 8,99 €
Switch 12,99 €
−33% Kitty Love -Way To Look For Love- 29/05/2021 00:59 16,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
−20%
Nosferatu Lilinor 10/05/2021 00:59 11,62 €
Switch 14,53 €
−30%
Duel On Board 27/05/2021 00:59 4,59 €
Switch 6,59 €
−50%
Number Place 10000 13/05/2021 00:59 2,54 €
Switch 5,09 €
−70% Super Star Blast 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! Eng & Jan 13/05/2021 00:59 3,89 €
Switch 7,79 €
−40%
Grand Prix Story 20/05/2021 00:59 7,80 €
Switch 13 €
−33% Iris School Of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts- 29/05/2021 00:59 16,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
−40% Table Top Racing: World Tour — Nitro Edition 21/05/2021 00:59 6,59 €
Switch 10,99 €
−70% Spencer 10/05/2021 00:59 2,09 €
Switch 6,99 €
−40%
Time Tenshi 10/05/2021 00:59 7,19 €
Switch 11,99 €
−25%
My Little Fast Food Booth 07/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−50%
World To The West 07/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75% Beat Me! 22/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
−50%
Last Day Of June 06/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−45%
Zumba Burn It Up! 06/05/2021 00:59 21,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−65%
Mary Skelter 2 13/05/2021 00:59 13,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−20%
Buried Stars 30 avr. 2021 00:59 39,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−30%
Offroad Mini Racing 27/05/2021 00:59 2,79 €
Switch 3,99 €
−70%
Teslagrad 07/05/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50% Abzû 06/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−55%
Megadimension Neptunia VII 13/05/2021 00:59 13,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−40% Horace 06/05/2021 00:59 8,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−33%
The Long Journey Home 26/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 2,99 €
−40%
Felix The Reaper 26/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,49 €
−90%
Book Of Demons 06/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−60%
Moero Chronicle Hyper 13/05/2021 00:59 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−30% Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night 06/05/2021 00:59 27,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−50%
State Of Mind 26/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−50%
Silence 26/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−33%
A Day Without Me 12/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−20%
Fault — Milestone Two Side: Above 13/05/2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−20%
Gensou Skydrift 13/05/2021 00:59 17,59 €
Switch 21,99 €
−50%
Keen: One Girl Army 13/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−50%
Gensokyodefenders 13/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−20%
Touhou Luna Nights 13/05/2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−20%
Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect 19/05/2021 00:59 7,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40%
Fishing Star World Tour 27/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50%
Azure Reflections 13/05/2021 00:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−70%
Must Dash Amigos 29/05/2021 00:59 1,67 €
Switch 5,59 €
−33%
De: Yabatanien 10/05/2021 00:59 8,70 €
Switch 12,99 €
−50%
Sky Rogue 04/05/2021 00:59 8,49 €
Switch 16,99 €
−35%
Override 2: Super Mech League 05/05/2021 00:59 19,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−10%
Death End Re;Quest 05/05/2021 00:59 26,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−79% Tower Of Babel 27/05/2021 00:59 1,25 €
Switch 6,20 €
−90%
Woven 19/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−79% Xtreme Club Racing 27/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,89 €
−79% Final Light, The Prison 27/05/2021 00:59 1,41 €
Switch 6,99 €
−10% Smash Club: Streets Of Shmeenis 14/05/2021 00:59 1,80 €
Switch 2 €
−85%
Card Game Bundle Vol. 1 24/05/2021 00:59 3,59 €
Switch 23,99 €
−75%
Uncanny Valley 24/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−20%
Trails And Traces: The Tomb Of Thomas Tew 17/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−25% The Journey Down: Chapter Two 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−85%
Digerati Presents: Make It Quick Bundle Vol. 1 24/05/2021 00:59 4,79 €
Switch 31,99 €
−63%
Valkyria Chronicles 4 11/05/2021 00:59 14,79 €
Switch 39,99 €
−85%
Anti Hero Bundle 24/05/2021 00:59 6,14 €
Switch 40,99 €
−70% Cast Of The Seven Godsends 17/05/2021 00:59 3,89 €
Switch 12,99 €
−66% Verlet Swing 24/05/2021 00:59 5,09 €
Switch 14,99 €
−25% Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix 11/05/2021 00:59 29,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−75%
Save Koch 16/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−57% Shining Resonance Refrain 11/05/2021 00:59 12,89 €
Switch 29,99 €
−85%
Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 24/05/2021 00:59 5,24 €
Switch 34,99 €
−70% Black Paradox 24/05/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−85%
Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1 24/05/2021 00:59 7,87 €
Switch 52,49 €
−85%
Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2 24/05/2021 00:59 6,89 €
Switch 45,99 €
−70% Odallus: The Dark Call 24/05/2021 00:59 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
−60%
Stranded Sails — Explorers Of The Cursed Islands 17/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50%
Warriorb 03/05/2021 00:59 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
−30% Sonic Forces 11/05/2021 00:59 27,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−70% Glass Masquerade 24/05/2021 00:59 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
−85%
Glass Masquerade Double Pack 24/05/2021 00:59 3,29 €
Switch 21,99 €
−70% Skelly Selest 24/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−65% Valfaris & Slain Double Pack 24/05/2021 00:59 13,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−70% Bleed 24/05/2021 00:59 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
−60%
Rock Of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder 11/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−84% The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1 24/05/2021 00:59 6,75 €
Switch 44,99 €
−25%
Persona 5 Strikers 11/05/2021 00:59 44,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
−70% Mainlining 17/05/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−85%
Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 24/05/2021 00:59 5,24 €
Switch 34,99 €
−85%
Nerdook Bundle Vol. 1 24/05/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−80% The Count Lucanor 17/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−33% Sega Ages Sonic The Hedgehog 10/05/2021 00:59 4,68 €
Switch 6,99 €
−70% Unexplored 24/05/2021 00:59 4,50 €
Switch 15 €
−75%
Monster Slayers 24/05/2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−33% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD 10/05/2021 00:59 20,09 €
Switch 29,99 €
−42% Sega Ages Phantasy Star 11/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
−70% Shikhondo: Soul Eater 24/05/2021 00:59 4,19 €
Switch 13,99 €
−33% Sega Ages Shinobi 10/05/2021 00:59 4,68 €
Switch 6,99 €
−85%
Blood And Guts Bundle 24/05/2021 00:59 6,74 €
Switch 44,99 €
−30%
Unto The End 24/05/2021 00:59 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−33% Sega Ages Virtua Racing 10/05/2021 00:59 4,68 €
Switch 6,99 €
−33% Sega Ages Out Run 10/05/2021 00:59 4,68 €
Switch 6,99 €
−75%
Reverse Crawl 24/05/2021 00:59 3,24 €
Switch 12,99 €
−42% Sega Ages Alex Kidd In Miracle World 11/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
−50%
Spirit Of The North 17/05/2021 00:59 10,49 €
Switch 20,99 €
−85%
Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 24/05/2021 00:59 7,57 €
Switch 50,49 €
−60%
Valkyria Chronicles 11/05/2021 00:59 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−30% Sonic Mania 11/05/2021 00:59 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−33%
Sega Ages Sonic The Hedgehog 2 10/05/2021 00:59 4,68 €
Switch 6,99 €
−70%
Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack 24/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−35% Tower Of Time 24/05/2021 00:59 16,24 €
Switch 24,99 €
−70% Bleed 2 24/05/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−85%
Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 24/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−70%
Fancy Solitaire 14/05/2021 00:59 2,69 €
Switch 8,99 €
−70% Oniken: Unstoppable Edition 24/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70%
Bounty Battle 17/05/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−85%
Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 24/05/2021 00:59 5,69 €
Switch 37,99 €
−50%
Sega Mega Drive Classics 11/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−85%
Galaxy Champions TV 14/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
−60%
Stela 04/05/2021 00:59 7,19 €
Switch 17,99 €
−72%
Brotherhood United 17/05/2021 00:59 2,29 €
Switch 8,29 €
−73%
Run The Fan 14/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 3,79 €
−30%
Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition 10/05/2021 00:59 27,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−32%
The Wonderful 101: Remastered 10/05/2021 00:59 30,59 €
Switch 44,99 €
−50%
Nelke & The Legendary Alchemists ~Ateliers Of The New World~ 10/05/2021 00:59 29,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
−90%
Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka With Love 17/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−90%
Nightmares From The Deep 2: The Siren`S Call 17/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80%
Clumsy Rush 26/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Niffelheim 10/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
The Tiny Bang Story 10/05/2021 00:59 1,69 €
Switch 8,49 €
−80%
Braveland Trilogy 10/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−70%
She Sees Red — Interactive Movie 23/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−66%
Spaceland 10/05/2021 00:59 6,79 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75%
Infection — Board Game 06/05/2021 00:59 2,19 €
Switch 8,79 €
−75%
Dominate — Board Game 06/05/2021 00:59 2,19 €
Switch 8,79 €
−70%
#Xmas, Super Puzzles Dream 25/05/2021 00:59 1,79 €
Switch 5,99 €
−70%
#Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream 25/05/2021 00:59 1,79 €
Switch 5,99 €
−75%
Hexxagon — Board Game 06/05/2021 00:59 2,19 €
Switch 8,79 €
−50% Uoris DX 17/05/2021 00:59 4 €
Switch 8 €
−50%
Here Be Dragons 25/05/2021 00:59 7,99 €
Switch 15,99 €
−50% The Demon Crystal 17/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60% Inferno 2 08/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60% Batu Ta Batu 08/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−70%
Rainswept 08/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60% Back To Bed 08/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−70%
Lumini 08/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−33% Hidden Through Time 03/05/2021 00:59 5,35 €
Switch 7,99 €
−90%
Perfect Traffic Simulator 25/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Broken Lines 07/05/2021 00:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50%
Jacks Or Better — Video Poker 06/05/2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 7,49 €
−50%
Cabela’s: The Hunt — Championship Edition 14/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−40%
Speed Truck Racing 22/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−67%
The Innsmouth Case 24/05/2021 00:59 4,94 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75% Doodle God: Evolution 16/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40%
Tangle Tower 02/05/2021 00:59 10,07 €
Switch 16,79 €
−90%
Suguru Nature 11/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Bass Pro Shops: The Strike — Championship Edition 14/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−30%
Doug Hates His Job 08/05/2021 00:59 4,05 €
Switch 5,79 €
