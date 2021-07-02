Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 24 juin au 30 juin 2021).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./05. – Legend of Mana (Square-Enix) [24.6.2021] (3 520 ¥)

02./04. – Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo) [25.6.2021] (6 578 ¥)

03./New. – Hades (Supergiant Games) [24.6.2021] (2 800 ¥)

04./01. – ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights (Binary Haze Interactive) [22.6.2021] (2 728 ¥)

05./02. – Game Builder Garage (Nintendo) [11.6.2021] (2 980 ¥)

06./00. – Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) [12.11.2020] (5 478 ¥) (

07./06. – NBA 2K21 (Take-Two) [04.9.2020] (6 600 ¥)

08./03. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] (520 ¥)

09./08. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (1 530 ¥)

10./07. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] (3 960 ¥)

11./New. – Samurai Warriors 5 (Koei-Tecmo) [24.6.2021] (8 580 ¥)

12./09. – LIMBO (Playdead) [28.6.2018] (980 ¥)

13./00. – FIA European Truck Racing Championship (3goo) [31.10.2019] (5 720 ¥)

14./10. – Celeste (Matt Makes Games) [10.5.2018] (2 160 ¥)

15./13. – INSIDE (Playdead) [28.6.2018] (1 980 ¥) (75% off until June 27th)

16./00. – Tales of Vesperia Remastered (Bandai-Namco) [11.1.2019] (6 270 ¥)

17./15. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] (7 920 ¥)

18./16. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (6 578 ¥)

19./00. – Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (SEGA) [18.10.2018] (5 390 ¥)

20./14. – Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Interactive) [26.9.2019] (4 600 ¥)

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./01. – Monster Hunter Stories (Capcom) [08.10.2016] (4 063 ¥)

02./02. – Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse (Atlus) [10.2.2016] (3 278 ¥)

03./03. – Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (Atlus) [26.10.2017] (3 278 ¥)

04./05. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018] (1 222 ¥)

05./04. – Shin Megami Tensei IV (Atlus) [23.5.2013] (3 278 ¥)

06./08. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015] (777 ¥)

07./00. – EarthBound (Nintendo, New Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console) [04.3.2016] (943¥)

08./06. – Bike Rider DX (Spicysoft) [26.12.2012] (400 ¥)

09./00. – Pokémon Silver Version (The Pokémon Company) [22.9.2017] (1 222 ¥)

10./09. – Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [27.2.2016] (1 222 ¥)