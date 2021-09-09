Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Les annonces majeures de cette semaine sont : la disponibilité de Lost Random, de Dice Legacy et de WarioWare : Get it Together !

Les sorties de la semaine :

Lost in Random Tentez votre chance dans Lost in Random™, un jeu d’action/aventure aux accents féériques et gothiques où le destin de chaque citoyen dépend d’un lancer de dé. Gouverné par une reine maléfique, le royaume d’Aléa est divisé en six régions sinistres où la vie est dictée par un terrible dé noir. Cette histoire a été créée par le studio suédois, Zoink, et écrite par Ryan North, récompensé par le prix Eisner pour Adventure Time. Il est aussi l’auteur de The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl de Marvel Comics. Vous incarnez Paire, une petite fille sans un sou à la recherche de sa sœur bien-aimée. Accompagnée de Décisse, un étrange dé vivant, Paire devra apprendre à maîtriser le chaos d’Aléa pour dévoiler les secrets d’un conte baroque au message moderne.

Dice Legacy Dice Legacy est un jeu de construction de ville et de survie avec des dés. Dans un mystérieux monde-anneau, votre bateau arrive sur la côte d’un continent inexploré. Lancez et utilisez vos dés pour collecter des ressources, étendre et défendre votre village, survivre à l’hiver et interagir avec les étranges habitants de ce sinistre environnement. Placez vos espoirs dans les dés à mesure que vous collectez des ressources, construisez des bâtiments et étendez les frontières de votre royaume. Élaborez une stratégie adaptée à votre style de jeu pour explorer les étendues sauvages. Tentez votre chance en entrant en contact avec les énigmatiques factions du monde-anneau. Mais attention : un mal se terre dans la brume au-delà du royaume, attendant l’occasion de frapper.

WarioWare: Get It Together! Wario s’est encore essayé à la création de jeux… et cette fois il s’est tellement investi qu’il a littéralement été absorbé par son travail ! Aidez Wario et ses amis à s’échapper d’un mini-monde composé de plus de 200 mini-jeux dans WarioWare: Get It Together! sur Nintendo Switch. En solo ou en duo, jouez à plus de 200 mini-jeux délirants enchaînés sur un rythme endiablé ! Le nouveau business plan de Wario ne s’est pas déroulé comme prévu et notre « héros » est bien décidé à régler le problème avec son style caractéristique (moustache et odeur incluses). Comment ? En jouant à tout une collection de mini-jeux délirants, bien sûr ! Qu’il s’agisse d’assembler un robot ou d’épiler l’aisselle d’une statue, ce ne sont pas les situations absurdes qui manquent dans WarioWare: Get It Together!

Sonic Colours: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe Rejoignez Sonic dans cette aventure inédite à couper le souffle ! L’infâme Dr. Eggman a construit un parc d’attractions interstellaire immense qui abrite des pistes et manèges aussi colorés que déjantés. Malheureusement, il l’alimente en asservissant des aliens capturés, les « Wisps ». Utilise la vitesse de l’éclair de Sonic pour libérer les Wisps et découvre le secret de leurs pouvoirs extraordinaires tandis que tu explores six mondes uniques et pittoresques, chacun bourré d’ennemis dangereux et d’obstacles à surmonter. Visuels haut de gamme, fonctionnalités supplémentaires, nouveau mode de jeu et jouabilité améliorée : pour l’expérience Ultime de Sonic Colours. Sonic sera mis à rude épreuve au cours de ce voyage rebondissant pour libérer les Wisps. Mais avec leur aide, et le tiens, il atteindra son but !

NBA 2K22 Découvrez l’univers du basket dans NBA 2K22. JOUEZ dans des environnements de la NBA et de la WNBA contre d’authentiques joueurs et équipes. Constituez votre équipe de rêve dans MyTEAM avec les stars d’aujourd’hui et les légendes d’hier. Vivez une carrière unique dans Ma CARRIÈRE et grimpez les échelons de la NBA. Incarnez un manager influent dans Mon MG et Ma LIGUE. Dans NBA 2K22, le basket, c’est partout et pour tout le monde. Anyone, anywhere.



The Outer Worlds – Murder on Eridanos (DLC) Partez à l’aventure dans le ciel d’Éridan et percez à jour un meurtrier dans l’enquête la plus mystérieuse qu’ait jamais connue la colonie d’Halcyon ! Tout le monde est suspect dans cette affaire étrange suite au décès prématuré de la célèbre Helen Halcyon, porte-parole de Rizzo, juste avant le lancement de la toute dernière marque de vodka, Spectrum Brown. Avec vos compagnons, arpentez les îles aériennes d’Éridan et reconstituez les pièces du puzzle indice après indice à l’aide de l’amplificateur d’anomalies, gadget dernier cri faisant apparaître les indices les mieux dissimulés. Dans cette enquête, les apparences sont souvent trompeuses et c’est à vous (et votre équipage, si vous le souhaitez) d’aller au fond des choses.

Les autres sorties de la semaine :

Olympia Soiree

RICO London

Apple Knight

Ball Physics Draw Puzzles

Beat Them All

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites

Boulder Dash Deluxe

Casino Roulette Royal

Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle 2

Enchanted Path

Espgaluda II

From Earth to Heaven

Frontier Quest

GLO

Highschool Romance

Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa

Knights & Guns

LoveChoice

LoveKami: Healing Harem

Momolu and Friends

Office Simulator

Red Square Escape 2

Residual

Tux and Fanny

Ultra Age

Wild Pinball Bundle

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch™ Legacy Edition

World War Z – Deluxe Edition



Démo de la semaine :

Derpy Conga

Les DLC de la semaine :

Dead by Daylight

Puzzle Book

SnowRunner

Sonic Colours: Ultimate

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!

Les promotions de la semaine :