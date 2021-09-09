Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Les annonces majeures de cette semaine sont : la disponibilité de Lost Random, de Dice Legacy et de WarioWare : Get it Together !
Les sorties de la semaine :
Lost in Random Tentez votre chance dans Lost in Random™, un jeu d’action/aventure aux accents féériques et gothiques où le destin de chaque citoyen dépend d’un lancer de dé. Gouverné par une reine maléfique, le royaume d’Aléa est divisé en six régions sinistres où la vie est dictée par un terrible dé noir. Cette histoire a été créée par le studio suédois, Zoink, et écrite par Ryan North, récompensé par le prix Eisner pour Adventure Time. Il est aussi l’auteur de The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl de Marvel Comics. Vous incarnez Paire, une petite fille sans un sou à la recherche de sa sœur bien-aimée. Accompagnée de Décisse, un étrange dé vivant, Paire devra apprendre à maîtriser le chaos d’Aléa pour dévoiler les secrets d’un conte baroque au message moderne.
Dice Legacy Dice Legacy est un jeu de construction de ville et de survie avec des dés. Dans un mystérieux monde-anneau, votre bateau arrive sur la côte d’un continent inexploré. Lancez et utilisez vos dés pour collecter des ressources, étendre et défendre votre village, survivre à l’hiver et interagir avec les étranges habitants de ce sinistre environnement. Placez vos espoirs dans les dés à mesure que vous collectez des ressources, construisez des bâtiments et étendez les frontières de votre royaume. Élaborez une stratégie adaptée à votre style de jeu pour explorer les étendues sauvages. Tentez votre chance en entrant en contact avec les énigmatiques factions du monde-anneau. Mais attention : un mal se terre dans la brume au-delà du royaume, attendant l’occasion de frapper.
WarioWare: Get It Together! Wario s’est encore essayé à la création de jeux… et cette fois il s’est tellement investi qu’il a littéralement été absorbé par son travail ! Aidez Wario et ses amis à s’échapper d’un mini-monde composé de plus de 200 mini-jeux dans WarioWare: Get It Together! sur Nintendo Switch. En solo ou en duo, jouez à plus de 200 mini-jeux délirants enchaînés sur un rythme endiablé ! Le nouveau business plan de Wario ne s’est pas déroulé comme prévu et notre « héros » est bien décidé à régler le problème avec son style caractéristique (moustache et odeur incluses). Comment ? En jouant à tout une collection de mini-jeux délirants, bien sûr ! Qu’il s’agisse d’assembler un robot ou d’épiler l’aisselle d’une statue, ce ne sont pas les situations absurdes qui manquent dans WarioWare: Get It Together!
Sonic Colours: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe Rejoignez Sonic dans cette aventure inédite à couper le souffle ! L’infâme Dr. Eggman a construit un parc d’attractions interstellaire immense qui abrite des pistes et manèges aussi colorés que déjantés. Malheureusement, il l’alimente en asservissant des aliens capturés, les « Wisps ». Utilise la vitesse de l’éclair de Sonic pour libérer les Wisps et découvre le secret de leurs pouvoirs extraordinaires tandis que tu explores six mondes uniques et pittoresques, chacun bourré d’ennemis dangereux et d’obstacles à surmonter. Visuels haut de gamme, fonctionnalités supplémentaires, nouveau mode de jeu et jouabilité améliorée : pour l’expérience Ultime de Sonic Colours. Sonic sera mis à rude épreuve au cours de ce voyage rebondissant pour libérer les Wisps. Mais avec leur aide, et le tiens, il atteindra son but !
NBA 2K22 Découvrez l’univers du basket dans NBA 2K22. JOUEZ dans des environnements de la NBA et de la WNBA contre d’authentiques joueurs et équipes. Constituez votre équipe de rêve dans MyTEAM avec les stars d’aujourd’hui et les légendes d’hier. Vivez une carrière unique dans Ma CARRIÈRE et grimpez les échelons de la NBA. Incarnez un manager influent dans Mon MG et Ma LIGUE. Dans NBA 2K22, le basket, c’est partout et pour tout le monde. Anyone, anywhere.
The Outer Worlds – Murder on Eridanos (DLC) Partez à l’aventure dans le ciel d’Éridan et percez à jour un meurtrier dans l’enquête la plus mystérieuse qu’ait jamais connue la colonie d’Halcyon ! Tout le monde est suspect dans cette affaire étrange suite au décès prématuré de la célèbre Helen Halcyon, porte-parole de Rizzo, juste avant le lancement de la toute dernière marque de vodka, Spectrum Brown. Avec vos compagnons, arpentez les îles aériennes d’Éridan et reconstituez les pièces du puzzle indice après indice à l’aide de l’amplificateur d’anomalies, gadget dernier cri faisant apparaître les indices les mieux dissimulés. Dans cette enquête, les apparences sont souvent trompeuses et c’est à vous (et votre équipage, si vous le souhaitez) d’aller au fond des choses.
Les autres sorties de la semaine :
Olympia Soiree
RICO London
Apple Knight
Ball Physics Draw Puzzles
Beat Them All
BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites
Boulder Dash Deluxe
Casino Roulette Royal
Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle 2
Enchanted Path
Espgaluda II
From Earth to Heaven
Frontier Quest
GLO
Highschool Romance
Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa
Knights & Guns
LoveChoice
LoveKami: Healing Harem
Momolu and Friends
Office Simulator
Red Square Escape 2
Residual
Tux and Fanny
Ultra Age
Wild Pinball Bundle
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch™ Legacy Edition
World War Z – Deluxe Edition
Démo de la semaine :
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Dead by Daylight
- Puzzle Book
- SnowRunner
- Sonic Colours: Ultimate
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!
Les promotions de la semaine :
|
|Nullum
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|22 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Heart&Slash
|2,93 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|13 sep. 2021 00:59
|−59%
|Get Ogre It
|4,91 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|13 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Lotus Reverie: First Nexus
|9,93 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|13 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|A Day Without Me
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|22 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Override 2: Super Mech League
|9,89 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|14 sep. 2021 00:59
|−66%
|Slime-San
|3,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|8 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Black King — Fighter DLC
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|14 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Windscape
|2,49 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|8 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Override 2: Super Mech League — Ultraman
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|14 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Bemular — Fighter DLC
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|14 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Super Arcade Soccer
|1,60 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|6 oct. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Degrees Of Separation
|5,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|14 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Beast Quest
|3,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|14 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield
|8,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|8 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Deer Drive Legends
|3,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|14 sep. 2021 00:59
|−60%
|Troll And I
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|14 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Override 2 Ultraman — Dan Moroboshi — Fighter DLC
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|14 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Doodle Derby
|0,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|8 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Purrs In Heaven
|1,74 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|6 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Tied Together
|0,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|8 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Zankor Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Hot Wheels 2017 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Combat 2017 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Cine Star Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Wood’s Queen 2019 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Magic Castle 2017 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Top Hand Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Dead By Daylight: All-Kill
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Blackbelt 2018 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Farfalla 2017 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Dead By Daylight: Ghost Face
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Spooky 2017 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords Of The North
|4,79 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Time Machine 2019 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Farfalla Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Dead By Daylight
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Dead By Daylight — The Saw Chapter
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Dead By Daylight: Chains Of Hate Chapter
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Magic Castle Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Achievement Table Pack
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Shooting The Rapids Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Future World 2018 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Red Show Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Space Shuttle 2016 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Lucky Fruit Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Dead By Daylight: Demise Of The Faithful Chapter
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Earth Wind Fire Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Blackbelt Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Tropical 2019 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Zankor 2017 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Pinball Champ Tables Pack
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Robot Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|House Of Diamonds Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Wood’s Queen Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Robot 2018 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Earth Wind Fire 2017 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Clown 2019 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Devil Riders 2019 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Aerobatics Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Fire Mountain Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Moon Flight Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Hot Wheels Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Shooting The Rapids 2016 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Star God 2019 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Dead By Daylight: Cursed Legacy Chapter
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Combat Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Pinball Champ 2018 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Tropical Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Fire Mountain 2019 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Dead By Daylight: Silent Hill Chapter
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Demon’s Rise — War For The Deep
|1,99 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Mexico ’86 Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|House Of Diamonds 2017 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Dead By Daylight: A Nightmare On Elm Street
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Granada Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Nautilus 2018 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Nautilus Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Soccer Kings Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Locomotion Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Universe Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Space Shuttle Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Winter Sports Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Locomotion 2018 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Clown Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Pool Champion Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Spooky Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Dead By Daylight: Leatherface
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Star’s Phoenix Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Mystic Star Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Devil Riders Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Winter Sports 2018 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Circus Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Destrobots
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|8 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Dead By Daylight: Ash Vs Evil Dead
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Future World Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Pool Champion 2018 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Strike Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Supersonic Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Star’s Phoenix 2018 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Dead By Daylight: Descend Beyond
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Dead By Daylight: A Binding Of Kin
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Dead By Daylight: Darkness Among Us Chapter
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Circus 2017 Table
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Dead By Daylight: Halloween Chapter
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Star God Table
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Pirates Pinball
|1,01 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|5 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|R.B.I. Baseball 21
|17,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|14 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Cathedral
|9,79 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Mask Of Mists
|8,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|27 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Charge Kid
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|I, Ai
|5,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|27 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Wildtrax Racing
|2,39 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|5 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|The Eyes Of Ara
|3,89 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|13 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|My Aunt Is A Witch
|5,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|27 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Steam Tactics
|5,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|27 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Halloween Pinball
|1,01 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|5 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Invisible Fist
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Alwa’s Legacy
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Norman’s Great Illusion
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|27 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Adventure Pinball Bundle
|2,24 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|5 oct. 2021 00:59
|−65%
|Rise Of Insanity
|3,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|5 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Speedway Racing
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|5 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Werewolf Pinball
|1,01 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|5 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Aircraft Evolution
|5,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|27 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Dreamo
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Mummy Pinball
|1,01 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|5 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Need A Packet?
|4,19 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|27 sep. 2021 00:59
|−66%
|Darts Up
|1,01 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|5 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Death And Taxes
|5,84 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Legends Of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Alwa’s Awakening
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|21 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Dungeons & Bombs
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|27 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Road To Guangdong
|4,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|13 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Space Commander: War And Trade
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−93%
|Castle Of Heart
|1,04 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Warplanes: Ww2 Dogfight
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Chicken Range
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|20 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Santa’s Xmas Adventure
|2,39 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|20 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Pinball Fx3 — Williams Pinball: Universal Monsters Pack
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|14 sep. 2021 00:59
|−60%
|Animated Jigsaws Collection
|9,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|20 sep. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Junior League Sports — Ice Hockey
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|20 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Salad Bar Tycoon
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|7 oct. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Junior League Sports — Basketball
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|20 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|27 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Dark Arcana: The Carnival
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|27 sep. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Crash Dummy
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|20 sep. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Junior League Sports — Soccer
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|20 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Pinball Fx3 — Core Collection
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|14 sep. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Contraptions
|2,69 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|20 sep. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Vegas Party
|6,59 €
|Switch
|21,99 €
|
|20 sep. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Junior League Sports 3-In-1 Collection
|8,39 €
|Switch
|27,99 €
|
|20 sep. 2021 00:59
|−30%
|Landflix Odyssey
|10,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|12 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Pancake Bar Tycoon
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|6 oct. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Story Of A Gladiator
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|25 sep. 2021 00:59
|−30%
|Get 10 Quest
|2,09 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|12 sep. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Dark Quest 2
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|25 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Summer In Mara
|9,89 €
|Switch
|21,99 €
|
|4 oct. 2021 00:59
|−80%
|Amnesia: Collection
|5,59 €
|Switch
|27,99 €
|
|26 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Fire: Ungh’s Quest
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|6 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Vigil: The Longest Night
|13,19 €
|Switch
|21,99 €
|
|20 sep. 2021 00:59
|
|Classic Games Collection Vol.1
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|6 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Fantasy Checkers
|0,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|26 sep. 2021 00:59