Top 20 des ventes eShop sur Nintendo Switch sur mars 2022

Au Japon, Nintendo a commencé à partager le Top 20 mensuel des logiciels pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web. Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en mars 2022, et ne couvre que les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop et du My Nintendo Store au Japon (ce qui exclut les titres Free 2 Play, évidemment).

Voici le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période du 1er au 31 mars :

01./New. – Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo) [25.3.2022] {6 500¥}

02./00. – Monster wo Taoshite Tsuyoi Ken ya Yoroi wo Te ni Shinasai. Yuusha Tai ga Maou wo Taosu Sono Hi wo Shinjiteimasu (Experience) [15.7.2021] {5 480¥}

03./New. – Triangle Strategy (Square-Enix) [04.3.2020] {7 680¥}

04./18. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] {7 990¥}

05./01. – Pokémon Legends: Arceus (The Pokémon Company) [28.1.2022] {6 578¥}

06./02. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {6 578¥}

07./05. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] {520¥}

08./12. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] {7 678¥}

09./15. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] {3 960¥}

10./10. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] {7 920¥}

11./03. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] {2 750¥}

12./06. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] {1 530¥}

13./14. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {6 578¥}

14./09. – Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) [29.10.2021] {6 500¥}

15./00. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] {1 650¥}

16./16. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] {4 378¥}

17./00. – Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] {5 478¥}

18./00. – Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (imagineer) [03.12.2020] {6 380¥}

19./00. – The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (Capcom) [29.7.2021] {4 990¥}

20./00. – Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition (Electronic Arts) [19.3.2021] {4 300¥}