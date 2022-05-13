Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Aery: A New Frontier
Attentat 1942
Connecto
Doctor Hospital: Hypocondriac Simulator
Dog’s Donuts
Dungeons of Dreadrock
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
Flippin Kaktus
Get-A-Grip Chip and the Body Bugs
Gibbon: Beyond cardthe Trees
HellGunner
Hyper Echelon
Infinite Links
Japanese Nekosama Escape: The Mountain Cottage
Kiddy Memory
Maximillion Fortress
Mini Motorways
OPUS: Echo of Starsong: Full Bloom Edition
Rage Among the Stars
Red White Yellow Stingray
Rogue Lords
Seven Pirates H
Soundfall
Source of Madness
Summer Days
The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story
Top Speed 2: Drag Rivals & Nitro Racing
Vesper: Zero Light Edition
Wolfstride
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
Démo de la semaine :
Les DLC de la semaine :
- GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!
- Rogue Lords
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Réduction
|Nom
|Prix
|
|Farabel
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|13/06/2022 00:59
|
|Stencil Art
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|12/06/2022 00:59
|
|Lovekami -Divinity Stage-
|9,09 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|20/05/2022 00:59
|
|Phoenotopia: Awakening
|11,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16/05/2022 00:59
|
|Party Golf
|0,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|−86%
|Forest Home
|1,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|02/06/2022 00:59
|−70%
|Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|−70%
|The First Tree
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|02/06/2022 00:59
|
|Car Mechanic Simulator
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|12/06/2022 00:59
|−70%
|Bulb Boy
|2,39 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|27/05/2022 00:59
|−87%
|Secret Files: Tunguska
|1,94 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|20/05/2022 00:59
|
|Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis
|1,94 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|20/05/2022 00:59
|−87%
|Blazing Beaks
|1,94 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|12/06/2022 00:59
|
|Bot Vice
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|10/06/2022 00:59
|
|Spheroids
|0,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|31/05/2022 00:59
|−60%
|Regalia: Of Men And Monarchs — Royal Edition
|9,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Tens!
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|−40%
|S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored
|7,49 €
|Switch
|12,49 €
|
|30/05/2022 00:59
|
|My Little Dog Adventure
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31/05/2022 00:59
|
|Darkwood
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Monobot
|7,69 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|
|27/05/2022 00:59
|
|MotoGP 20
|4,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|27/05/2022 00:59
|
|Stitchy In Tooki Trouble
|1,29 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|−55%
|Collide-A-Ball 2
|2,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Poopdie — Chapter One
|1,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|27/05/2022 00:59
|−55%
|Caterpillar Royale
|2,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|−86%
|Aery — A Journey Beyond Time
|1,39 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|−87%
|Tachyon Project
|1,24 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31/05/2022 00:59
|−55%
|Bingo For Nintendo Switch
|2,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|−60%
|Pooplers
|3,59 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|30/05/2022 00:59
|−30%
|Timber Tennis: Versus
|1,39 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Murder Diaries
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|31/05/2022 00:59
|−90%
|Dex
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|12/06/2022 00:59
|−60%
|O—O
|1,39 €
|Switch
|3,49 €
|
|30/05/2022 00:59
|
|Pan-Pan A Tiny Big Adventure
|1 €
|Switch
|5 €
|
|02/06/2022 00:59
|
|Flat Heroes
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|12/06/2022 00:59
|−70%
|Cinders
|5,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Party Crashers
|0,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|−75%
|The Bug Butcher
|1,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|26/05/2022 00:59
|−55%
|Ping Pong Trick Shot Evolution
|2,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|−70%
|Butcher
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Aery — Broken Memories
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|31/05/2022 00:59
|
|Life Of Fly
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|31/05/2022 00:59
|
|Mousecraft
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Racing Karts
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|
|Squidgies Takeover
|0,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Armed To The Gears
|2,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Old Man’s Journey
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|12/06/2022 00:59
|
|From Earth To Heaven
|3,49 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|31/05/2022 00:59
|−55%
|Animal Hunter Z
|4,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|−70%
|Aces Of The Luftwaffe — Squadron
|4,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|27/05/2022 00:59
|
|Koi DX
|1 €
|Switch
|5 €
|
|02/06/2022 00:59
|−60%
|Super Star Path
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|10/06/2022 00:59
|−45%
|Late Shift
|7,14 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|27/05/2022 00:59
|−72%
|Secret Files Sam Peters
|1,95 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|20/05/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Badland: Game Of The Year Edition
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|12/06/2022 00:59
|
|Simple Mini Golf
|1,74 €
|Switch
|3,49 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|
|Hot Wheels Unleashed
|44,99 €
|Switch
|89,99 €
|
|27/05/2022 00:59
|−55%
|Dungeon Shooting
|2,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|3000Th Duel
|4,99 €
|Switch
|12,49 €
|
|26/05/2022 00:59
|
|Golf Club Wasteland / Aspire Ina’s Tale Bundle
|8,04 €
|Switch
|22,99 €
|
|12/06/2022 00:59
|−94%
|Mini Motor Racing X
|1,19 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|02/06/2022 00:59
|−70%
|My Memory Of Us
|4,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Project Warlock
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Let It Roll 2
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|−75%
|The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|27/05/2022 00:59
|−80%
|Dynamite Fishing — World Games
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|27/05/2022 00:59
|
|Secret Files 3
|1,94 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|20/05/2022 00:59
|
|Strikey Sisters
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|10/06/2022 00:59
|−60%
|Wood Block Escape Puzzles 3
|2,39 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|
|Toolboy
|2,44 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|30/05/2022 00:59
|
|Crazy Oce
|1,71 €
|Switch
|4,89 €
|
|27/05/2022 00:59
|
|They Breathe
|1,19 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|27/05/2022 00:59
|
|Half Dead
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|27/05/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Puzzle & Chess
|2,50 €
|Switch
|5 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|
|The Adventures Of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|02/06/2022 00:59
|
|Dungeons Of Dreadrock
|5 €
|Switch
|10 €
|
|27/05/2022 00:59
|−55%
|Super Ping Pong Trick Shot
|2,24 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Dream Gallery
|1,92 €
|Switch
|5,49 €
|
|27/05/2022 00:59
|
|Path: Through The Forest
|1,74 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|27/05/2022 00:59
|
|Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame 2
|4,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|27/05/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Invert
|2,50 €
|Switch
|5 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|
|Baby Storm
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Headland
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|03/06/2022 00:59
|−74%
|Kid Tripp
|1 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Real Drift Racing
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|12/06/2022 00:59
|
|Magic Code
|2,49 €
|Switch
|12,48 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|−44%
|Dungholes
|5,59 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Fpv Simulator
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|
|Gun Skaters
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|−44%
|Balloon Girl
|4,47 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|The Falconeer: Warrior Edition
|17,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|25/05/2022 00:59
|
|Perpetuum Mobile
|3,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|25/05/2022 00:59
|
|Chess Royal
|1,99 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|24/05/2022 00:59
|−30%
|Super Space Serpent Secondary Edition
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|25/05/2022 00:59
|
|Wrestledunk Sports
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|24/05/2022 00:59
|
|Earthlock
|4,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Warborn
|8,74 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Quantum Replica
|6,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Spellkeeper
|0,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Gal*Gun 2
|8,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Gun Gun Pixies
|12,49 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Dusk Diver
|10,49 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Gal*Gun Returns
|29,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka With Love
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|30/05/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Muddledash
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Hell Warders
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Raging Loop
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Gravity Heroes
|9,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|7 Years From Now
|6,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|The Plane Effect
|10,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Hyper Sentinel
|0,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|17/05/2022 00:59
|
|Guilty Gear
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Our World Is Ended.
|24,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Last Encounter
|0,99 €
|Switch
|13,49 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Root Letter: Last Answer
|7,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Nippon Marathon
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Zengeon
|13,39 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Razed
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Kill La Kill — If
|6,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|30/05/2022 00:59
|
|Supermarket Shriek
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Tokyo School Life
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|−80%
|Cop Car Police Simulator Chase — Car Games Simulator & Driving
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries Of Fujisawa
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Platago! Super Platform Game Maker
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Scarlett Mysteries: Cursed Child
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|30/05/2022 00:59
|
|Fin And The Ancient Mystery
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|22/05/2022 00:59
|
|Ultra Foodmess
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|22/05/2022 00:59
|
|A Ch’ti Bundle
|2,99 €
|Switch
|15,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|−90%
|The Mystery Of Woolley Mountain
|1,09 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|
|16/05/2022 00:59
|−60%
|Bubble Shooter Fx
|1,59 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|16/05/2022 00:59
|−60%
|Word Mesh
|2,79 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|16/05/2022 00:59
|
|Silk
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16/05/2022 00:59
|−60%
|Monster Blast
|3,19 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|16/05/2022 00:59
|−60%
|Radon Blast
|1,59 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|16/05/2022 00:59
|
|Buissons
|4,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|23/05/2022 00:59
|
|Ellipsis
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|22/05/2022 00:59
|−60%
|M.A.C.E. Tower Defense
|1,59 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|16/05/2022 00:59
|
|Okunoka Madness
|2,39 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|29/05/2022 00:59
|−62%
|Fhtagn! — Tales Of The Creeping Madness
|2,65 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|22/05/2022 00:59