Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
1. Nintendo Switch Sports
2. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
4. Minecraft
5. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
6. Among Us
7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
9. Mario Party Superstars
10. Stardew Valley
11. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
12. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
13. Hades
14. Mortal Kombat 11
15. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
16. Cuphead
17. Arise: A Simple Story
18. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
19. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
20. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
21. Just Dance 2022
22. Bugsnax
23. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
24. Unravel Two
25. FIFA 22
26. Overcooked 2
27. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
28. Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
29. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
30. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Stardew Valley
3. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
4. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
5. Cuphead
6. Arise: A Simple Story
7. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
8. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
9. Bugsnax
10. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
11. Cooking Simulator
12. Figment
13. Don’t Starve
14. Hungry Shark World
15. Final Fantasy VII
16. Hollow Knight
17. Slime Rancher
18. Don’t Starve Together
19. Human: Fall Flat
20. Uno
21. Star Wars: Republic Commando
22. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
23. Thief Simulator
24. Cozy Grove
25. Wytchwood
26. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
27. Final Fantasy IX
28. Star Wars Episode I: Racer
29. Overwatch
30. Diablo II: Resurrected