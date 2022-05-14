Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

1. Nintendo Switch Sports

2. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Minecraft

5. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

6. Among Us

7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

9. Mario Party Superstars

10. Stardew Valley

11. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

12. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

13. Hades

14. Mortal Kombat 11

15. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

16. Cuphead

17. Arise: A Simple Story

18. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

19. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

20. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

21. Just Dance 2022

22. Bugsnax

23. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

24. Unravel Two

25. FIFA 22

26. Overcooked 2

27. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

28. Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

29. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

30. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Stardew Valley

3. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

4. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

5. Cuphead

6. Arise: A Simple Story

7. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

8. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

9. Bugsnax

10. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

11. Cooking Simulator

12. Figment

13. Don’t Starve

14. Hungry Shark World

15. Final Fantasy VII

16. Hollow Knight

17. Slime Rancher

18. Don’t Starve Together

19. Human: Fall Flat

20. Uno

21. Star Wars: Republic Commando

22. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off

23. Thief Simulator

24. Cozy Grove

25. Wytchwood

26. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

27. Final Fantasy IX

28. Star Wars Episode I: Racer

29. Overwatch

30. Diablo II: Resurrected