Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
- Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers (PQube, 27th May, £16.99 / €17.99)
- Kao the Kangaroo (Tate Multimedia, 27th May, £24.99 / €29.99)
- MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure (Outright Games, 27th May, £34.99 / €39.99)
- Mischief Dungeon Life – 異世界転生した俺のイタズラダンジョンライフ (CyberStep, 26th May, £14.29 / €15.9)
- Amazing Superhero Squad (Sometimes You, 25th May, £6.29 / €6.99)
- Arcade Archives FLIPULL
- Balloon Flight (RedDeerGames, 27th May, £1.77 / €1.99)
- Beatus Creation Solitaire (Beatus Creation, 26th May, £17.99 / €19.99)
- BIOMOTOR UNITRON (SNK, 25th May, £7.19 / €7.99)
- Blow & Fly (eastasiasoft, 25th May, £3.59 / €3.99)
- Coloring Pixels: Collection 1 (ToastieLabs, 26th May, £6.59 / €7.30)
- Farm Tycoon (SONKA, 27th May, £15.29 / €17.99)
- Freezer Pops (eastasiasoft, 27th May, £7.19 / €7.99)
- Jade Order (Tortuga Xel, 27th May, £5.7 / €6.59)
- Mechanic Battle (MobilWay, 25th May, £7.19 / €7.99)
- Ogre: Console Edition (Auroch Digital, 24th May, £18.99 / €21.09)
- Pixel Game Maker Series KINGDOM FIGHTER (Gotcha Gotcha Games, 26th May, £11.49 / €12.79)
- PRIDE DANCE Out & Proud (IV Productions, 26th May, £11.69 / €12.99)
- Sakura Succubus 5 (Gamuzumi, 26th May, £7.99 / €7.99)
- Senren * Banka (NekoNyan, 27th May, £24.29 / €26.99)
- Super Toy Cars Offroad (Eclipse Games, 27th May, £14.39 / €15.99)
- Toonkars Racer (Weakfish Studio, 28th May, £1.49 / €1.69)
- Touken Ranbu Warriors (KOEI TECMO EUROPE, 24th May, £49.99 / €59.99)
- Twin Blades of the Three Kingdoms (26th May, £11.99 / €13.99)
- Video World (Things For Humans, 26th May, £2.99 / €3.29)
Nintendo Switch Online
-
Congo’s Caper
-
Pinball
-
Rival Turf!
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
Démo de la semaine :
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Atomicrops
- Farm Together
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel
- hexceed
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™
- Jigsaw Masterpieces
- Legend of Keepers
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Touken Ranbu Warriors
Les promotions de la semaine :
|
|The Men Of Yoshiwara: Kikuya
|9,79 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|−75%
|Mind: Path To Thalamus
|2,74 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|
|04/06/2022 00:59
|
|Yōdanji
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|The Men Of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|Bonds Of The Skies
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|−30%
|Angerforce: Reloaded For Nintendo Switch
|6,29 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|23/06/2022 00:59
|
|Archlion Saga
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|Funghi Puzzle Funghi Explosion
|8,50 €
|Switch
|17 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|−75%
|Koral
|2,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|04/06/2022 00:59
|
|Antiquia Lost
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|
|The Golf
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16/06/2022 00:59
|−75%
|Infernium
|5,74 €
|Switch
|22,99 €
|
|04/06/2022 00:59
|−60%
|Super Disc Soccer
|1,59 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|15/06/2022 00:59
|
|Crossroad Crash
|1,74 €
|Switch
|4,35 €
|
|15/06/2022 00:59
|
|Lost Orbit: Terminal Velocity
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Legends Of Ethernal
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|−60%
|Mini Car Racing
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|15/06/2022 00:59
|
|Connectank
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Cosmic Defenders
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|
|Hextones
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|15/06/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|
|Cue Sports
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|15/06/2022 00:59
|−60%
|Super Shape Shooter
|1,59 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|15/06/2022 00:59
|
|Wild Guns Reloaded
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|
|Death Come True
|12,59 €
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|21/06/2022 00:59
|−60%
|Team Troopers
|6,36 €
|Switch
|15,90 €
|
|15/06/2022 00:59
|
|River City Ransom
|3,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|River City Melee Mach!!
|3,92 €
|Switch
|11,54 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Double Dragon Ⅱ: The Revenge
|3,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Xeno Crisis
|8,99 €
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|−49%
|Double Dragon 4
|4,75 €
|Switch
|9,49 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Double Dragon & Kunio-Kun: Retro Brawler Bundle
|18 €
|Switch
|35,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Moonlighter
|4,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|24/06/2022 00:59
|
|Encodya
|2,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|24/06/2022 00:59
|−75%
|Deadly Days
|4,74 €
|Switch
|18,99 €
|
|24/06/2022 00:59