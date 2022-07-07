Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative

Instant Sports All-Stars

QUByte Classics: Zero Tolerance Collection by Piko

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games

Color Breakers

Elves Fantasy Hentai Puzzle

Forklift Extreme

Formula Bit Racing DX

Gangsta Magic

Japanese Nekosama Escape the Local Train

Overrogue

Quintus and the Absent Truth

Railways: The Train Simulator

Road of Death

Secrets of Magic 4: Potion Master

Sticks Collection

Super Rebellion

SuperDuck!

Timber Story

Understand

Nintendo Switch Online



Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Démo de la semaine :

Les DLC de la semaine :

Bit Orchard: Animal Valley

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for Nintendo Switch

Les promotions de la semaine :

−80% Popeye 2,87 € Switch 14,39 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −70% Desktop Table Tennis 1,94 € Switch 6,49 € 03/08/2022 00:59 −65% Instant Tennis 3,46 € Switch 9,90 € 13 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Table Tennis 1,79 € Switch 8,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −70% Voxel Galaxy 2,04 € Switch 6,81 € 03/08/2022 00:59 −42% Alien: Isolation 19,99 € Switch 34,99 € −70% Amazin’ George 2 6,62 € Switch 22,09 € 05/08/2022 00:59 −70% Work It Out! Job Challenge 3,36 € Switch 11,22 € 03/08/2022 00:59 −80% Trivia For Dummies 2,21 € Switch 11,09 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −60% Sound Waves 1,80 € Switch 4,50 € 28 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Snakes & Ladders 1,79 € Switch 8,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −63% Vampyr 14,79 € Switch 39,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Collide-A-Ball 2 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −80% Guitar 1,79 € Switch 8,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −50% Call Of Cthulhu 9,99 € Switch 19,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −65% 3000Th Duel 4,37 € Switch 12,49 € 21 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape 1,74 € Switch 6,99 € 07/08/2022 00:59 −80% Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams — Owltimate Edition 5,99 € Switch 29,99 € 22 juil. 2022 00:59 −42% Chess Gambit 3,99 € Switch 6,99 € 07/08/2022 00:59 −70% Our Summer Festival 3,36 € Switch 11,22 € 03/08/2022 00:59 −42% Cool Animals 4 € Switch 7 € −50% Super Ping Pong Trick Shot 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −60% Goblin Sword 1,99 € Switch 4,99 € 28 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Drums 1,79 € Switch 8,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −60% Super Star Path 1,99 € Switch 4,99 € 05/08/2022 00:59 −80% Sine Mora Ex 5,99 € Switch 29,99 € 22 juil. 2022 00:59 −82% Cycle 28 1 € Switch 5,59 € 07/08/2022 00:59 −70% Voxel Sword 1,80 € Switch 6 € 03/08/2022 00:59 −65% Graceful Explosion Machine 4,54 € Switch 12,99 € 15 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Bullseye 2,87 € Switch 14,39 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −50% What The Dub?! 3,49 € Switch 6,99 € 22 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Undead Battle Royale 2,25 € Switch 7,50 € 03/08/2022 00:59 −80% Checkers 1,79 € Switch 8,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −70% Desktop Bowling 1,96 € Switch 6,55 € 03/08/2022 00:59 −50% Bingo For Nintendo Switch 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −80% Bot Vice 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 05/08/2022 00:59 −70% Our After-School Playzone 3,36 € Switch 11,22 € 03/08/2022 00:59 −70% Speed Dating For Ghosts 1,99 € Switch 6,66 € 22 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Polyroll 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Zenge 0,99 € Switch 1,99 € 22 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Animal Hunter Z 4,99 € Switch 9,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −40% The House Of Da Vinci 2 5,99 € Switch 9,99 € 15 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Hunt 1,79 € Switch 8,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −90% 80’s Overdrive 0,99 € Switch 9,99 € 29 juil. 2022 00:59 −30% Masagoro 7,55 € Switch 10,79 € 22 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Dungeon Shooting 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −60% Megaquarium 8,83 € Switch 22,09 € 22 juil. 2022 00:59 −30% Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield 8,39 € Switch 11,99 € 07/08/2022 00:59 −80% Sniper 1,79 € Switch 8,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −85% Super Toy Cars 2 1,79 € Switch 11,99 € 26 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Romeow: In The Cracked World 1,49 € Switch 2,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Mushroom Heroes 1,19 € Switch 5,99 € 28 juil. 2022 00:59 −85% Super Toy Cars 1,49 € Switch 9,99 € 26 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Desktop Volleyball 1,98 € Switch 6,61 € 03/08/2022 00:59 −65% Masters Of Anima 2,44 € Switch 6,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Baby Storm 4,99 € Switch 19,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −80% Strikey Sisters 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 05/08/2022 00:59 −70% Desktop Rugby 2,04 € Switch 6,81 € 03/08/2022 00:59 −33% Upaon: A Snake’s Journey 1,99 € Switch 2,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Panmorphia: Enchanted 1,12 € Switch 4,49 € 07/08/2022 00:59 −80% Dynamite Fishing — World Games 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 22 juil. 2022 00:59 −66% Instant Farmer 0,99 € Switch 2,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −55% Flaskoman 2,02 € Switch 4,49 € 22 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality 1,12 € Switch 4,49 € 07/08/2022 00:59 −65% 10 Second Run Returns 1,40 € Switch 4 € 07/08/2022 00:59 −33% Rush Rally 3 9,99 € Switch 14,99 € 15 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Caterpillar Royale 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −60% Sword Of The Necromancer 5,99 € Switch 14,99 € 07/08/2022 00:59 −85% MotoGP 20 4,49 € Switch 29,99 € 22 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow 0,99 € Switch 5,09 € 07/08/2022 00:59 −70% Onirike 4,49 € Switch 14,99 € 22 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Mushroom Savior 1,83 € Switch 4,59 € 22 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Panmorphia 1,74 € Switch 6,99 € 07/08/2022 00:59 −50% Ping Pong Trick Shot Evolution 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −71% Nirvana 1,99 € Switch 6,99 € 07/08/2022 00:59 −65% Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition 10,49 € Switch 29,99 € 12 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Vaporum: Lockdown 10,99 € Switch 21,99 € 15 juil. 2022 00:59 −40% Secrets Of Magic 4: Potion Master 10,79 € Switch 17,99 € 21 juil. 2022 00:59 −74% Kid Tripp 1 € Switch 3,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −65% Struggling 4,54 € Switch 12,99 € 12 juil. 2022 00:59 −40% Alpaca Ball: Allstars 11,99 € Switch 19,99 € 03/08/2022 00:59 −50% Xeno Crisis 8,99 € Switch 17,99 € 22 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Dragon Caffi 7,31 € Switch 24,39 € 07/08/2022 00:59 −65% Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition 20,99 € Switch 59,99 € 12 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% 夕鬼 零 Yuoni: Rises 4,39 € Switch 10,99 € 02/08/2022 00:59 −50% Dull Grey 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% Tennis World Tour 2 17,99 € Switch 59,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −50% Mind Maze 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Active Neurons — Puzzle Game 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −30% Rogue Lords 20,99 € Switch 29,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −50% Need A Packet? 3,49 € Switch 6,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −85% Azurebreak Heroes 0,99 € Switch 6,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Brick Breaker 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −70% Tt Isle Of Man Ride On The Edge 2 17,99 € Switch 59,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −50% Arkan: The Dog Adventurer 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Street Power Football 5,99 € Switch 29,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −60% Overpass 21,99 € Switch 54,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −50% Dungeons & Bombs 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Active Neurons 2 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% I, Ai 4,99 € Switch 9,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% WRC 10 Fia World Rally Championship 24,99 € Switch 49,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −80% Tt Isle Of Man — Ride On The Edge 9,99 € Switch 49,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −80% Premium Pool Arena 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −70% Hunting Simulator 2 14,99 € Switch 49,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −50% Rift Keeper 4,99 € Switch 9,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Mask Of Mists 7,49 € Switch 14,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Rims Racing 19,99 € Switch 49,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −50% Stellatum 4,99 € Switch 9,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Okunoka Madness 1,99 € Switch 7,99 € 05/08/2022 00:59 −50% Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Active Neurons 3 — Wonders Of The World 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Gravifire 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −30% Roguebook 17,49 € Switch 24,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −70% Ao Tennis 2 16,49 € Switch 54,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −30% Cricket 22 The Official Game Of The Ashes 41,99 € Switch 59,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −80% V-Rally 4 9,99 € Switch 49,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −50% Bitmaster 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Monster Truck Championship 15,99 € Switch 39,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −50% Aircraft Evolution 4,99 € Switch 9,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −70% The Unicorn Princess 10,49 € Switch 34,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −80% WRC 8 Fia World Rally Championship 9,99 € Switch 49,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −50% 7Th Sector 9,99 € Switch 19,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% My Little Riding Champion 6,99 € Switch 34,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −60% Bee Simulator 15,99 € Switch 39,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −30% The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story 34,99 € Switch 49,99 € 21 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Aqua Moto Racing Utopia 6,99 € Switch 34,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −50% Norman’s Great Illusion 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Escape From Life Inc 4,99 € Switch 9,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Alveole 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% My Aunt Is A Witch 4,99 € Switch 9,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Steam Tactics 4,99 € Switch 9,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Snow Moto Racing Freedom 6,99 € Switch 34,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −60% Another Sight 15,99 € Switch 39,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −70% Farmer’s Dynasty 13,49 € Switch 44,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −70% Fia European Truck Racing Championship 14,99 € Switch 49,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −80% Tetraminos 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −70% WRC 9 Fia World Rally Championship 14,99 € Switch 49,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −70% Collapsed 4,49 € Switch 14,99 € 26 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 27 juil. 2022 00:59 −85% Buck Bradley Comic Adventure 0,99 € Switch 6,99 € 06/08/2022 00:59 −70% Jade Order 1,97 € Switch 6,59 € 01/08/2022 00:59 −100% Business Tour Deluxe Gratuit Switch 9,99 € −90% Nincat 0,99 € Switch 9,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −55% Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition 8,99 € Switch 19,99 € 01/08/2022 00:59 −50% Go! Birdie 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 19 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Dark Tower 2,50 € Switch 5 € 19 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Return Of The Heir 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 19 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 9,99 € Switch 39,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Royal Roads 3,51 € Switch 8,79 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Inside Grass: A Little Adventure 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 19 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Kubi Adventures 0,99 € Switch 2,49 € 23 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Caveman Chuck 2 € Switch 4 € 19 juil. 2022 00:59 −40% Curious Expedition 2 11,99 € Switch 19,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −60% Rattyvity Lab 0,99 € Switch 2,49 € 23 juil. 2022 00:59 −90% Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises 1,49 € Switch 14,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Fuze4 Nintendo Switch 7,49 € Switch 14,99 € 31 juil. 2022 00:59 −90% Family Mysteries 2: Echoes Of Tomorrow 1,49 € Switch 14,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Pancake Bar Tycoon 0,99 € Switch 4,99 € 04/08/2022 00:59 −90% Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset 1,49 € Switch 14,99 € 25 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Timothy And The Mysterious Forest 1,59 € Switch 7,99 € 01/08/2022 00:59 −80% Wreckin’ Ball Adventure 0,99 € Switch 4,99 € 01/08/2022 00:59 −75% Puzzle Bundle — 3 In 1 4,44 € Switch 17,79 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −75% Quell 1,74 € Switch 6,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Say No! More 7,49 € Switch 14,99 € 02/08/2022 00:59 −90% Demetrios — The Big Cynical Adventure 0,99 € Switch 9,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −90% Xenon Valkyrie+ 0,99 € Switch 9,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −65% Demon’s Tier+ 3,49 € Switch 9,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −85% Riddled Corpses Ex 1,49 € Switch 9,99 € 18 juil. 2022 00:59 −35% Crashlands 9,74 € Switch 14,99 € 8 juil. 2022 00:59 −30% Burger Master 3,49 € Switch 4,99 € 01/08/2022 00:59 −80% The Tiny Bang Story 1,69 € Switch 8,49 € 16 juil. 2022 00:59 −50% Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger IX 7,49 € Switch 14,99 € 28 juil. 2022 00:59 −80% Braveland Trilogy 2,99 € Switch 14,99 € 16 juil. 2022 00:59 −30% Empire Invasion 9,09 € Switch 12,99 € 01/08/2022 00:59 −30% Party Games: 15 In 1 3,49 € Switch 4,99 € 01/08/2022 00:59 −50% Horizon Midnight Sky Combat Aircraft — War Arena Flight Simulator 2022 6,99 € Switch 13,99 € 15 juil. 2022 00:59 −82% Loco-Sports 1,07 € Switch 5,99 € 31 juil. 2022 00:59 −30% Classic Solitaire 3,49 € Switch 4,99 € 01/08/2022 00:59 −30% Greedroid 8,40 € Switch 12 € 15 juil. 2022 00:59 −30% Wacky Run 1,39 € Switch 1,99 € 01/08/2022 00:59