Au Japon, Nintendo partage le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web.

Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en décembre 2022, et ne couvre que les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop et du My Nintendo Store au Japon (ce qui exclut les titres Free 2 Play, évidemment). Voici le dernier Top 20 mensuel des logiciels pour le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1er au 31 décembre ) :

01./01. – Pokémon Violet (The Pokémon Company) [18.11.2022] 6 500¥

02./02. – Pokémon Scarlet (The Pokémon Company) [18.11.2022] 6 500¥

03./03. – Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) [09.9.2022] 6 500¥

04./New. – Dragon Quest Treasures (Square-Enix) [09.12.2022] 7 990¥

05./14. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] 6 578¥

06./05. – Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (3goo) [13.12.2018] 5 280¥ (98% off until December 13th) [no longer on sale]

07./20. – Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] 4 300¥

08./12. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] 1 530¥

09./09. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] 2 750¥

10./New. – Romancing SaGa Minster Song Remastered (Square-Enix) [01.12.2022] 5 830¥

11./00. – EA Sports FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) [30.9.2022] 4 300¥

12./06. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] 7 990¥

13./00. – Untitled Goose Game (Panic) [20.9.2019] 1 980¥

14./17. – Kirby’s Dream Buffet (Nintendo) [17.8.2022] 1 500¥

15./00. – Hollow Knight (Team Cherry) [13.6.2018] 1 480¥

16./00. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] 520¥

17./00. – Unravel Two (Electronic Arts) [22.3.2019] 3 024¥

18./11. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] 6 578¥

19./00. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] 7 920¥

20./00. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] 3 960¥