Just Dance 2023 Edition est mis à jour chaque semaine avec de nouvelles chansons et des chansons des titres précédents.
Ces dernières font partie de Just Dance+, le nouveau service par abonnement de Just Dance 2023 Edition.
De nouvelles chansons ajoutées au jeu principal :
- Title – Band (Original Appearance)
- Farfalle – Sangiovanni (NEW)
- Jamais Lâcher – Michou (NEW)
- Stay (VIP Version) – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber (NEW)
- UbuLove – Naniwa Danshi (NEW)
- Woman (VIP Version) – Doja Cat (NEW)
- K3 – Vleugels (NEW)
Des chansons classiques ajoutées à Just Dance+ :
- Stop Movin’ – Royal Republic (Just Dance 2020)
- All About That Bass – Meghan Trainor (Just Dance 2016)
- Dame Tu Cosita – El Chombo ft. Cutty Ranks (Just Dance 2018)
- Mamasita – Latino Sunset (Just Dance 3)
- Soul Searchin’ – Groove Century (Just Dance 3)
- This Is How We Do – Katy Perry (Just Dance 2016)
- This Is How We Do ALT Version – Katy Perry (Just Dance 2016)
- Sweet Little Unforgettable Thing – Bea Miller (Just Dance 2019)
- Think About Things – Daði Freyr (Just Dance 2022)
- Cola Song ALT Version – INNA featuring J Balvin (Just Dance 2017)
- Believer – Imagine Dragons (Just Dance 2022)
- Rare ALT Version – Selena Gomez (Just Dance 2021)
- Born This Way – Lady Gaga (Just Dance 2016)
- Born This Way ALT Version – Lady Gaga (Just Dance 2016)
- Proud Mary – Ike & Tina Turner (Just Dance 2)
- Jambo Mambo – Antonio Diaz Lopez (Just Dance 3)
