Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 5 au 11mars 2023:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Just Dance 2023 Édition
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Unravel two
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Minecraft
- Astérix & Obélix XXL2
- Windbound
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Farm Tycoon
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Octopath Traveler II
- Fifa23 Legacy Édition
- Among Us
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- Rubber Bandits
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Overcooked Special Edition
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Monopoly
- Astérix & Obélix XXL3: Le Menhir de Cristal
- It Takes Two
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Rayman Legends
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Hello Neighbor
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Super Mario Odyssey
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Windbound
- Farm Tycoon
- Among Us
- Rubber Bandits
- Green Hell
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- The First Tree
- Hentai World
- Blanc
- Elli
- Agent A – casse-tête d’espions
- Worms W.M.D.
- Bowling
- 60 seconds! Reatomized
- Thief Simulator
- Jenny LeClue – Detectivu
- Suicide Guy
- Figment
- Crash Drive 3
- Football Cup 2022
- Yooka-Laylee
- Lost in Random
- Tunic
- Shift Happens
- Piano: Learn and Play
- Archade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros
- Secret Neighbot
- Cooking Tycoon 2: 3 in 1 Bundle
- Inside
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
