Comme chaque semaine via Famitsu, voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 6 au 12 mars 2022) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement).

Petite semaine avec peu de sortis sauf Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (Project Zero 4) qui fait deux fois moins de ventes en physique que le remake du 5. Triste.

Top des ventes de jeux:

01./01. [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.02.24} (¥5.980) – 32.132 / 283.744 (-49%)

02./03. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.11.18} (¥5.980) – 20.889 / 4.929.287 (-15%)

03./06. [NSW] Splatoon 3 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.09.09} (¥5.980) – 15.861 / 3.934.627 (+7%)

04./00. [NSW] Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse # <ADV> (Koei Tecmo) {2023.03.09} (¥5.800) – 10.712 / NEW

05./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 10.430 / 5.194.090 (+1%)

06./00. [NSW] Ib # <ADV> (Playism) {2023.03.09} (¥3.618) – 9.080 / NEW

07./00. [PS4] Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse <ADV> (Koei Tecmo) {2023.03.09} (¥5.800) – 9.031 / NEW

08./08. [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy # <RPG> (WB Games) {2023.02.10} (¥8.980) – 9.017 / 148.552 (-33%)

09./02. [PS5] Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty # <RPG> (Koei Tecmo) {2023.03.03} (¥7.800) – 8.411 / 38.543 (-72%)

10./07. [NSW] Octopath Traveler II <RPG> (Square Enix) {2023.02.24} (¥7.091) – 7.739 / 75.819 (-45%)

Top des ventes hardwares:

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 # | 64.869 | 78.412 | 16.286 | 744.592 | 221.740 | 3.121.981 | | NSW # | 59.901 | 66.525 | 98.246 | 775.570 | 1.188.313 | 28.499.617 | | XBS # | 2.887 | 848 | 1.962 | 34.642 | 31.688 | 433.037 | | PS4 # | 1.602 | 1.655 | 16 | 17.384 | 148 | 9.435.151 | | 3DS # | 97 | 66 | 461 | 1.144 | 4.515 | 24.599.041 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | ALL | 129.356 | 147.506 | 116.971 | 1.573.332 | 1.446.404 | 67.279.682 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 | 51.510 | 60.403 | 14.764 | 629.582 | 196.289 | 2.689.527 | | PS5DE | 13.359 | 18.009 | 1.522 | 115.010 | 25.451 | 432.454 | | XBS X | 2.729 | 708 | 374 | 10.027 | 12.758 | 182.438 | | XBS S | 158 | 140 | 1.588 | 24.615 | 18.930 | 250.599 | |NSWOLED| 37.373 | 45.752 | 51.933 | 463.167 | 613.512 | 4.035.179 | | NSW L | 10.174 | 9.310 | 15.932 | 139.421 | 213.966 | 5.243.115 | | NSW | 12.354 | 11.463 | 30.381 | 172.982 | 360.835 | 19.221.323 | | PS4 | 1.602 | 1.655 | 16 | 17.384 | 148 | 7.859.428 | |n-2DSLL| 97 | 66 | 461 | 1.144 | 4.515 | 1.204.096 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+