Blaze Union : Story to Reach the Future est un T-RPG lancé sur PSP le 27 mai 2010 au Japon. Il fait office de préquelle à Yggdra Union : We’ll Never Fight Alone, un hit Game Boy Advance de 2006 qui a été réédité sur Nintendo Switch l’année dernière.

Le développeur Sting a annoncé que Blaze Union : Story to Reach the Future Remaster sortira aussi sur Nintendo Switch au Japon. Blaze Union : Story to Reach the Future Remaster est prévu pour le 27 avril 2023 au Japon. Cette fois, nous avons un trailer: