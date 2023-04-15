Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

2. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

3. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

4. Super Mario Odyssey

5. Boomerang Fu

6. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

7. Minecraft

8. Overcooked 2

9. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

10. Inside

11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

12. Stardew Valley

13. Mario Party Superstars

14. Mortal Kombat 11

15. Just Dance 2023 Edition

16. Nintendo Switch Sports

17. Dredge

18. Among Us

19. Disney Dreamlight Valley

20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

21. Wolfenstein II

22. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

23. Metroid Prime Remastered

24. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborvillege

25. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

26. NBA 2K23

27. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

28. Pokemon Violet

29. Mortal Combat Blackout

30. Gang Beasts

Switch Download

1. Boomerang Fu

2. Inside

3. Stardew Valley

4. Among Us

5. Disney Dreamlight Valley

6. Mortal Combat Blackout

7. Limbo

8. Have a Nice Death

9. Subnautica

10. Little Nightmares

11. Terraria

12. South Park: The Stick of Truth

13. Contra Anniversary Collection

14. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

15. Human: Fall Flat

16. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

17. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

18. Hollow Knight

19. The Last Campfire

20. Green Hell

21. Castlevania Anniversary Collection

22. Inscryption

23. Persona 4 Golden

24. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu

25. Rogue Legacy

26. Diablo II: Resurrected

27. A Little to the Left

28. The Oregon Trail

29. Uno

30. Gato Roboto