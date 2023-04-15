Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
2. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
3. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
4. Super Mario Odyssey
5. Boomerang Fu
6. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
7. Minecraft
8. Overcooked 2
9. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
10. Inside
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Stardew Valley
13. Mario Party Superstars
14. Mortal Kombat 11
15. Just Dance 2023 Edition
16. Nintendo Switch Sports
17. Dredge
18. Among Us
19. Disney Dreamlight Valley
20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
21. Wolfenstein II
22. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
23. Metroid Prime Remastered
24. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborvillege
25. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
26. NBA 2K23
27. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
28. Pokemon Violet
29. Mortal Combat Blackout
30. Gang Beasts
Switch Download
1. Boomerang Fu
2. Inside
3. Stardew Valley
4. Among Us
5. Disney Dreamlight Valley
6. Mortal Combat Blackout
7. Limbo
8. Have a Nice Death
9. Subnautica
10. Little Nightmares
11. Terraria
12. South Park: The Stick of Truth
13. Contra Anniversary Collection
14. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
15. Human: Fall Flat
16. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
17. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
18. Hollow Knight
19. The Last Campfire
20. Green Hell
21. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
22. Inscryption
23. Persona 4 Golden
24. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
25. Rogue Legacy
26. Diablo II: Resurrected
27. A Little to the Left
28. The Oregon Trail
29. Uno
30. Gato Roboto
