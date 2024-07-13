Je vous propose de faire le point des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
- AAA Clock Gold
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Bleach: Brave Souls
- Bouncy Chicken
- Brawl Arena: Arcade Shooter
- Busway Islands: Puzzle
- Cats Hidden in Cozy Places
- Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero
- Danger Stunt Drive: Extreme Racing Simulator
- Destroy the World Bundle
- Editor’s Hell: Newspaper Story
- Eggconsole Popful Mail PC-8801mkIISR
- Game Collection 1
- Gluck
- Highway Zombie Survival: Car Apocalypse
- HoneyLand
- Jetpack Race
- Kubits Gallery
- Le Maître du Donjon de Naheulbeuk
- Let’s Aim Shooting Gallery
- Let’s Journey
- Moonshine Inc.
- Muv-Luve Alternative Remastered
- Muv-Luv Remastered
- Myth or Reality: Fairy Lands Collector’s Edition
- Neckbreak
- Night Reverie
- Ogre Tale
- Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III
- Primal Survivors
- Princess Maker 2 Regeneration
- Prune & Milo
- Retro Battle
- Sugoi Girls: Kinky Knight
- Summer Games Beach Volley
- Sunlight Scream
- Toon Roads: Superbike
- True Colors: A Date with Deception
- Urban Warfare: Assault
- Vedoria’s Kingdom Quest: Magic, Battles & Sorcery
- Wejam
- Whispering Paws
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- TOKYO CHRONOS & ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos TWIN PACK (IzanagiGames) [Europe / USA / Japon]
- Momotarou Dentetsu World ~ Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! ~ (Konami) [Japon]
- Rashomon of Shinjuku (Idea Factory) [Japon]
- Abathor (JanduSoft) [Europe]
- Koi ni wa Amae ga Hitsuyou Desu (Entergram) [Japon]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- NC
Les promotions de la semaine :
Il y a 463 promos cette semaine !
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|Space Warrior
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|10-août
|112th Seed
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-juil
|Ultreïa
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|09-août
|Uphill Rush Water Park Racing
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|08-août
|Romeow: to the cracked Mars
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|28-juil
|Sudocats
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|28-juil
|War Mines Collection
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|28-juil
|Zumba Aqua
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|28-juil
|SpellKeeper
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|28-juil
|Bubble Fresh Fruits
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-août
|Adrenaline Rush: Highway Extreme Traffic Racer
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|19-juil
|Classic Games Puzzle Collection
|29,99 €
|-97%
|0,99€
|05-août
|Game Collection 1
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|05-août
|Kids: ZOO Puzzle
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|01-août
|Buck Bradley 2
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|04-août
|Extreme Speed Bundle Go! Fish Go! Adrenaline Rush, Jet Ski Rush
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|01-août
|Gem Wizards Tactics
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|04-août
|Circa Infinity Ultimate Edition
|10,99 €
|-91%
|0,99€
|04-août
|Trash Quest
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|04-août
|Cooking Tycoons 2 – 3 in 1 Bundle
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|04-août
|Paratopic
|5,49 €
|-82%
|0,99€
|04-août
|Aborigenus
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-août
|Mushroom Quest
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|04-août
|Tactical Mind 2
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-août
|Atomic Heist
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|04-août
|Bubble Cats Rescue
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|01-août
|Food Truck Tycoon
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|04-août
|X-Force Genesis
|10,00 €
|-90%
|1,00€
|31-juil
|DobbyxEscape: Pirate Adventure
|4,49 €
|-75%
|1,12€
|05-août
|DobbyxEscape: Spooky Adventure
|4,49 €
|-75%
|1,12€
|05-août
|Panmorphia: Enchanted
|4,49 €
|-75%
|1,12€
|05-août
|Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality
|4,49 €
|-75%
|1,12€
|05-août
|They Breathe
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|25-juil
|Poopdie – Chapter One
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|25-juil
|Defend the Rook
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|31-juil
|Kingdom of Arcadia
|5,99 €
|-75%
|1,49€
|25-juil
|Void Gore
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|25-juil
|Toki
|14,90 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|29-juil
|Moto Racer 4
|14,90 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|29-juil
|Slide Puzzle World History
|2,49 €
|-40%
|1,49€
|02-août
|36 Fragments of Midnight
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|17-juil
|SUPER FUNKY BOWLING
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|04-août
|Slime’s Journey
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-juil
|Roar of Revenge
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-juil
|Chefy-Chef
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-juil
|Castle Formers
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-juil
|Cosmos Bit
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-juil
|Super Onion Boy 2
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-juil
|Kinduo
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-juil
|Sun Wukong VS Robot
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-juil
|Infestor
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-juil
|Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|04-août
|Choices That Matter: And Their Souls Were Eaten
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|04-août
|Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|04-août
|Clash Force
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-juil
|Dark Days
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|06-août
|Table of Tales: The Crooked Crown
|16,99 €
|-90%
|1,69€
|04-août
|Panmorphia: Awakened
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|05-août
|Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|05-août
|Panmorphia
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|05-août
|Destruction
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|25-juil
|Behind The Screen
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|25-juil
|Banners of Ruin
|17,99 €
|-90%
|1,79€
|31-juil
|Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager
|17,99 €
|-90%
|1,79€
|31-juil
|Sumatra: Fate of Yandi
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|17-juil
|Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,94€
|08-août
|Gnomes Garden: New Home
|2,99 €
|-35%
|1,94€
|25-juil
|Lucid Cycle
|6,99 €
|-72%
|1,95€
|25-juil
|Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue
|5,99 €
|-67%
|1,97€
|25-juil
|Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green
|5,99 €
|-67%
|1,97€
|25-juil
|Hammer Kid
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|24-juil
|Sea King Hunter
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|25-juil
|Agriculture
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|25-juil
|Maggie the Magnet
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|25-juil
|Kid Ball Adventure
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|25-juil
|Blow & Fly
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|25-juil
|Hentai Tales Vol. 2
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|16-juil
|Make it! Taiyaki
|3,00 €
|-34%
|1,99€
|08-août
|Sushi Shot
|3,80 €
|-48%
|1,99€
|08-août
|Make it! Takoyaki
|3,00 €
|-34%
|1,99€
|08-août
|DRIVE DRIFT X
|7,50 €
|-73%
|1,99€
|08-août
|Nira
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|29-juil
|Virtual Battle
|6,45 €
|-69%
|1,99€
|08-août
|Desktop Basketball
|6,79 €
|-71%
|1,99€
|08-août
|Voxel Pirates
|6,54 €
|-70%
|1,99€
|08-août
|Desktop Dodgeball
|6,81 €
|-71%
|1,99€
|08-août
|Desktop Baseball
|6,51 €
|-69%
|1,99€
|08-août
|Desktop Soccer
|6,14 €
|-68%
|1,99€
|08-août
|Chalk Dash Carnival
|6,18 €
|-68%
|1,99€
|08-août
|Voxel Shot
|6,99 €
|-72%
|1,99€
|08-août
|Cats on Streets
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|21-juil
|Hidden Cats in London
|2,99 €
|-33%
|1,99€
|28-juil
|Heist Force
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|21-juil
|They Know
|6,99 €
|-72%
|1,99€
|07-août
|BIT.TRIP COLLECTION
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|07-août
|Toon Toon Racing
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|20-juil
|Gum+
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|06-août
|THAT’S A COW
|5,99 €
|-67%
|1,99€
|05-août
|The Bounty Huntress
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|17-juil
|Save Room
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|17-juil
|RUNOUT
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|17-juil
|God Damn The Garden
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|17-juil
|Super Sunny Island
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|17-juil
|Road of Death
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|17-juil
|The Psychoduck
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|17-juil
|Wild West Crops
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|17-juil
|The Song Out of Space
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|17-juil
|Night Lights
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|17-juil
|Don’t Touch this Button!
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|17-juil
|Dojoran
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|17-juil
|One-Eyed Lee and the Dinner Party
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|17-juil
|Concept Destruction
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|17-juil
|Rogue Bit
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|04-août
|Piano for kids
|17,99 €
|-89%
|1,99€
|04-août
|Boreal Tenebrae Deluxe
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|04-août
|Mosaic Chronicles Deluxe
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|04-août
|Astronomical Club For Queers
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|04-août
|The Preschoolers: Season 1
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|04-août
|Little Kong: Jungle Fun
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|04-août
|Haustoria
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|04-août
|Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|04-août
|Under Leaves
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|04-août
|Furry Hentai Tangram
|2,99 €
|-33%
|2,00€
|28-juil
|Inside Her (bedroom)
|2,99 €
|-33%
|2,00€
|28-juil
|Legends of Talia: Arcadia
|2,99 €
|-33%
|2,00€
|28-juil
|Dungeon and Puzzles
|8,09 €
|-75%
|2,02€
|18-juil
|As Far As The Eye
|20,99 €
|-90%
|2,09€
|31-juil
|Split
|8,49 €
|-75%
|2,12€
|16-juil
|Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
|16,79 €
|-87%
|2,18€
|28-juil
|The Unexpected Quest
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|30-juil
|Escape 2088
|3,50 €
|-35%
|2,27€
|02-août
|Dolmenjord – Viking Islands
|2,99 €
|-20%
|2,39€
|07-août
|Bulb Boy
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|25-juil
|Rule No.1
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|25-juil
|Pretty Girls Panic!
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|25-juil
|Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|25-juil
|To Be Or Not To Be
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|04-août
|Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|17-juil
|Metal Unit
|12,19 €
|-80%
|2,43€
|24-juil
|Z-Warp
|6,99 €
|-65%
|2,44€
|25-juil
|Witch’s Potion: Water Sort Puzzle
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|24-juil
|Escape Game : Aloha
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|24-juil
|Drone Fight
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|24-juil
|TouchBattleTankSP
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|24-juil
|Galaxy Shooter
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 25 heures.
|Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 25 heures.
|Hero Express
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 25 heures.
|Sakura Neko Calculator
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|28-juil
|The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|28-juil
|Football Cup 2023
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|06-août
|Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-juil
|Virtuous Western
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-juil
|Alveole
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-juil
|Super Destronaut DX-2
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-juil
|Donuts’n’Justice
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-juil
|Dungeons & Bombs
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-juil
|UltraGoodness 2
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-juil
|Vera Blanc: Ghost In The Castle
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-juil
|More Dark
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-juil
|Vera Blanc: Full Moon
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-juil
|RogueCube
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-juil
|Ultra Hat Dimension
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-juil
|Castle Pals
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-juil
|Reed 2
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-juil
|Rush Rover
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-juil
|Duck Souls+
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-juil
|Zero Zero Zero Zero
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-juil
|Football Game
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-juil
|Warlock’s Tower
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-juil
|METAGAL
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-juil
|Daggerhood
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-juil
|Super Brawl Rush
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-juil
|UltraGoodness
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-juil
|The Wizard and The Slug
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-juil
|The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition!
|24,99 €
|-90%
|2,49€
|04-août
|Graceful Explosion Machine
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|18-juil
|The Experiment: Escape Room
|3,99 €
|-35%
|2,59€
|02-août
|Detective Case and Clown Bot in: Murder in The Hotel Lisbon
|5,99 €
|-55%
|2,69€
|28-juil
|Parasite Pack
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|17-juil
|Dandy & Randy DX
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|17-juil
|Royal Frontier
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|17-juil
|Nicole
|18,99 €
|-85%
|2,84€
|17-juil
|Panty Party
|14,59 €
|-80%
|2,91€
|25-juil
|Restless Soul
|14,75 €
|-80%
|2,95€
|29-juil
|Innocence Island
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|25-juil
|SilverStarChess
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|24-juil
|10 Seconds to Win!
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|25-juil
|The Traveler’s Path
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|25-juil
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|29-juil
|Cyber Hook
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|29-juil
|Adventures of Chris
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|29-juil
|Bite the Bullet
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|29-juil
|REZ PLZ
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|29-juil
|Mable & The Wood
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|29-juil
|Syberia 2
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|29-juil
|Cats Hidden in Cozy Places
|3,99 €
|-25%
|2,99€
|21-juil
|Crystal Goddess
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|28-juil
|The Language Of Love
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|17-juil
|Roommates
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|17-juil
|Strawberry Vinegar
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|17-juil
|Thy Sword
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|17-juil
|DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|17-juil
|FullBlast
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|17-juil
|Death Park 2
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|21-juil
|Retro Goal
|4,99 €
|-40%
|3,00€
|25-juil
|New Star Manager
|16,99 €
|-82%
|3,00€
|25-juil
|Super Drunken Guy
|6,99 €
|-55%
|3,14€
|25-juil
|The Prince of Landis
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|17-juil
|Two Parsecs From Earth
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|17-juil
|DISTRAINT 2
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|17-juil
|Magical Girls Second Magic
|3,99 €
|-20%
|3,19€
|25-juil
|Escape First 3
|4,99 €
|-35%
|3,24€
|02-août
|Escape First 2
|4,99 €
|-35%
|3,24€
|02-août
|Escape First
|4,99 €
|-35%
|3,24€
|02-août
|Curious Cases
|4,99 €
|-35%
|3,24€
|02-août
|Within the Blade
|10,99 €
|-70%
|3,29€
|17-juil
|Depth of Extinction
|13,49 €
|-75%
|3,37€
|30-juil
|8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
|16,99 €
|-80%
|3,39€
|24-juil
|Magical Girls
|4,25 €
|-20%
|3,40€
|25-juil
|Witch’s Rhythm Puzzle
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|01-août
|Vaccine Rebirth
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|25-juil
|SokoFrog
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|25-juil
|Firework
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|dans 25 heures.
|Gastro Force
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|17-juil
|Aery – Little Bird Adventure
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|21-juil
|Moorhuhn Jump and Run ‘Traps and Treasures 2’
|12,49 €
|-72%
|3,49€
|04-août
|Beat Me!
|11,99 €
|-70%
|3,59€
|27-juil
|Balloon Girl
|7,99 €
|-55%
|3,59€
|25-juil
|BREAK DOT
|4,55 €
|-20%
|3,64€
|25-juil
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,69€
|22-juil
|Cosmic Express
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|24-juil
|A Good Snowman is Hard to Build
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|24-juil
|Sokobond
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|24-juil
|Tales of the Orient – The Rising Sun
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|25-juil
|Forgotten Tales – Day of the Dead
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|25-juil
|Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|29-juil
|Ziggurat
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|15-juil
|Gerritory
|7,50 €
|-50%
|3,75€
|18-juil
|Lyrica
|18,99 €
|-80%
|3,79€
|25-juil
|Kamikaze Veggies
|12,99 €
|-70%
|3,89€
|27-juil
|Primal Survivors
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|17-juil
|HoneyLand
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|17-juil
|Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|25-juil
|OXENFREE
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|31-juil
|Our Field Trip Adventure
|14,50 €
|-72%
|3,99€
|08-août
|Desktop BaseBall 2
|9,80 €
|-59%
|3,99€
|08-août
|Party Party Time 2
|5,00 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|08-août
|Geometric Brothers
|11,00 €
|-64%
|3,99€
|08-août
|Summer Party Time
|7,50 €
|-47%
|3,99€
|08-août
|Party Party Time
|5,00 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|08-août
|Desktop Soccer 2
|7,50 €
|-47%
|3,99€
|08-août
|Our Fantasy Quest
|11,00 €
|-64%
|3,99€
|08-août
|Our Winter Sports
|11,22 €
|-64%
|3,99€
|08-août
|MARSUPILAMI – HOOBADVENTURE
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|29-juil
|My Universe – PET CLINIC CATS & DOGS
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|29-juil
|My Universe – My Baby
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|29-juil
|Our Flick Erasers
|11,50 €
|-65%
|3,99€
|08-août
|The Princess Guide
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|21-juil
|The King’s Bird
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|29-juil
|Double Cross
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|29-juil
|Summer Daze: Tilly’s Tale
|14,99 €
|-73%
|3,99€
|28-juil
|Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|28-juil
|3 minutes Mystery 2
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|02-août
|In rays of the Light
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|26-juil
|Devious Dungeon 2
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|17-juil
|Block Buster Billy
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|04-août
|Catmaze
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|17-juil
|Long Live The Queen
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|17-juil
|Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|17-juil
|Quest for Infamy
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|17-juil
|Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|17-juil
|MADORIS R
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|25-juil
|BATTOJUTSU
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|25-juil
|Aka
|12,79 €
|-65%
|4,47€
|24-juil
|Strange Brigade
|29,99 €
|-85%
|4,49€
|17-juil
|Airheart – Tales of broken Wings
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|30-juil
|Beach Bounce Remastered
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|28-juil
|Barry the Bunny
|4,99 €
|-10%
|4,49€
|17-juil
|Apple Slash
|4,99 €
|-10%
|4,49€
|17-juil
|Dungholes
|9,99 €
|-55%
|4,49€
|25-juil
|How to take off your Mask Remastered
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|17-juil
|Lyrica2 Stars Align
|23,99 €
|-80%
|4,79€
|25-juil
|Real Time Battle Shogi Online
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|24-juil
|One Hand Clapping
|14,99 €
|-67%
|4,99€
|25-juil
|Be a Poker Champion! Texas Hold’em
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|24-juil
|Alwa’s Awakening
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|25-juil
|Evoland Legendary Edition
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|17-juil
|Blue Fire
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|29-juil
|Child of Light Ultimate Edition
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|22-juil
|Sakura Gamer
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|28-juil
|Sakura Cupid
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|28-juil
|Best Mobile Games 5-in-1
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|07-août
|Sakura Succubus 6
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|28-juil
|Sakura MMO
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|28-juil
|Sakura Spirit
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|28-juil
|Sakura Swim Club
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|28-juil
|Sakura Succubus
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|28-juil
|I, AI
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-juil
|Paw Paw Paw
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-juil
|Jet Set Knights
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-juil
|Guard Duty
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-juil
|I Am The Hero
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-juil
|I and Me
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-juil
|Paper Dash – Invasion of Greed
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-juil
|Dash & Roll
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-juil
|Toy Rider
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-juil
|Aery – Stone Age
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-juil
|Adventure Tanks
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-juil
|Horror Gallery
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-juil
|Sugar Tanks
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-juil
|Seduce Me – The Complete Story
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-juil
|Aery – The Lost Hero
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-juil
|Aery – Vikings
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-juil
|Aery – Dreamscape
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-juil
|One Last Memory
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-juil
|Flying Hero X
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-juil
|The House of Da Vinci
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|dans 25 heures.
|Back in 1995
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-juil
|Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|04-août
|Escape First Alchemist
|7,99 €
|-35%
|5,19€
|02-août
|Son of a Witch
|12,99 €
|-60%
|5,19€
|04-août
|Legend of Keepers Collection
|26,29 €
|-80%
|5,25€
|31-juil
|Lucy Got Problems
|7,99 €
|-33%
|5,35€
|28-juil
|Intrepid Izzy
|10,99 €
|-50%
|5,49€
|17-juil
|Armored Lab Force VULVEHICLES
|9,50 €
|-38%
|5,90€
|01-août
|Undead Horde 2: Necropolis
|16,99 €
|-65%
|5,94€
|21-juil
|Undead Horde
|16,99 €
|-65%
|5,94€
|21-juil
|Kraino Origins
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|25-juil
|Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|08-août
|Oaken
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|31-juil
|The Bluecoats North & South
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|29-juil
|Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|29-juil
|Please Fix The Road
|8,99 €
|-33%
|5,99€
|28-juil
|Raid on Taihoku
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|dans 25 heures.
|Klang 2
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|17-juil
|Angels with Scaly Wings
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|17-juil
|Demon Sword: Incubus
|12,49 €
|-50%
|6,24€
|01-août
|Graze Counter GM
|12,49 €
|-50%
|6,24€
|01-août
|Fight of Animals
|8,99 €
|-30%
|6,29€
|18-juil
|Army of Ruin
|7,99 €
|-20%
|6,39€
|15-juil
|MECHBLAZE
|9,50 €
|-30%
|6,65€
|01-août
|Sakura Alien
|9,99 €
|-33%
|6,69€
|28-juil
|Sakura Fox Adventure
|9,99 €
|-33%
|6,69€
|28-juil
|Fight of Gods
|11,29 €
|-40%
|6,77€
|18-juil
|Turn-Based Bundle
|45,99 €
|-85%
|6,89€
|31-juil
|Cathedral
|13,99 €
|-50%
|6,99€
|25-juil
|Zombie Army Trilogy
|34,99 €
|-80%
|6,99€
|17-juil
|Asterix & Obelix XXL 3 – The Crystal Menhir
|34,99 €
|-80%
|6,99€
|29-juil
|DYSMANTLE
|19,99 €
|-65%
|6,99€
|21-juil
|6Souls
|7,99 €
|-10%
|7,19€
|17-juil
|Alwa’s Legacy
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|25-juil
|Turmoil
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|22-juil
|Escape Game – FORT BOYARD 2022
|29,99 €
|-75%
|7,49€
|29-juil
|Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded
|49,99 €
|-85%
|7,49€
|21-juil
|Sakura Nova
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|28-juil
|FUZE4 Nintendo Switch
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|05-août
|How to Fool a Liar King Remastered
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|17-juil
|Voyage
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|17-juil
|Even the Ocean
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|17-juil
|Shockman Collection Vol. 1
|10,99 €
|-30%
|7,69€
|17-juil
|Forward To The Sky
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|25-juil
|Afterparty
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|31-juil
|Terraformers
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|31-juil
|OXENFREE II: Lost Signals
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|31-juil
|Burrow of the Fallen Bear: A Gay Furry Visual Novel
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|25-juil
|My Universe – Doctors & Nurses
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|29-juil
|My Universe – School Teacher
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|29-juil
|Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero?
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|21-juil
|Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood!
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|21-juil
|Crypto Miner Tycoon Simulator
|15,99 €
|-50%
|7,99€
|04-août
|Tales of Aravorn: Seasons of the Wolf
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|17-juil
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|17-juil
|Moorhuhn Kart 2
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|04-août
|The Fox Awaits Me
|40,99 €
|-80%
|8,19€
|25-juil
|RichMan 4 Fun
|10,99 €
|-25%
|8,24€
|dans 25 heures.
|Titanium Hound
|14,99 €
|-45%
|8,24€
|24-juil
|Aery – Peace of Mind
|11,99 €
|-30%
|8,39€
|28-juil
|Bonfire Peaks
|16,79 €
|-50%
|8,39€
|24-juil
|Skul: The Hero Slayer
|16,99 €
|-50%
|8,49€
|24-juil
|SUSHI REVERSI
|12,99 €
|-33%
|8,70€
|25-juil
|Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? – New Edition
|34,99 €
|-75%
|8,74€
|29-juil
|void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium
|24,99 €
|-65%
|8,74€
|21-juil
|Anomaly Agent
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|24-juil
|Omen of Sorrow
|19,99 €
|-55%
|8,99€
|25-juil
|The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince
|19,99 €
|-55%
|8,99€
|21-juil
|Caffeine: Victoria’s Legacy
|17,99 €
|-50%
|8,99€
|17-juil
|REMOTE LIFE
|17,99 €
|-50%
|8,99€
|17-juil
|A Summer with the Shiba Inu
|9,99 €
|-10%
|8,99€
|17-juil
|while True: learn()
|12,99 €
|-30%
|9,09€
|25-juil
|SANABI
|12,49 €
|-25%
|9,36€
|24-juil
|Decarnation
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|17-juil
|Northgard
|34,99 €
|-72%
|9,79€
|17-juil
|New York Mysteries: Power of Art
|13,99 €
|-30%
|9,79€
|21-juil
|The Legacy: The Tree of Might
|13,99 €
|-30%
|9,79€
|21-juil
|The Legacy: Prisoner
|13,99 €
|-30%
|9,79€
|21-juil
|The Legacy: Forgotten Gates
|13,99 €
|-30%
|9,79€
|21-juil
|Rainbow Moon
|14,99 €
|-34%
|9,89€
|25-juil
|3D Billiards – Pool & Snooker
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|25-juil
|Dracula’s Legacy
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|25-juil
|XIII
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|29-juil
|Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|29-juil
|Farm Together
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|15-juil
|Fight of Steel: Infinity Warrior
|12,50 €
|-20%
|10,00€
|18-juil
|Hand in Hand
|11,99 €
|-15%
|10,19€
|30-juil
|Terra Alia: The Language Discovery RPG
|13,99 €
|-25%
|10,49€
|25-juil
|ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights
|24,99 €
|-58%
|10,49€
|24-juil
|Time Trap: Hidden Objects
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|30-juil
|Ziggurat 2
|21,99 €
|-50%
|10,99€
|15-juil
|Cyber Hunters
|19,99 €
|-45%
|10,99€
|24-juil
|RichMan 11
|15,99 €
|-30%
|11,19€
|dans 25 heures.
|Bio Inc. Redemption
|14,99 €
|-25%
|11,24€
|31-juil
|Blackberry Honey
|12,99 €
|-10%
|11,69€
|17-juil
|A Little Lily Princess
|12,99 €
|-10%
|11,69€
|17-juil
|Missile Dancer 2
|14,79 €
|-20%
|11,83€
|26-juil
|Sokobond Express
|14,99 €
|-20%
|11,99€
|24-juil
|Greed: The Mad Scientist
|14,99 €
|-20%
|11,99€
|25-juil
|Torn Away
|14,99 €
|-20%
|11,99€
|30-juil
|Tiny Thor
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|24-juil
|Endling – Extinction is Forever
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|25-juil
|Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered
|39,99 €
|-70%
|11,99€
|29-juil
|Volleyball Heaven
|17,99 €
|-33%
|12,05€
|28-juil
|Zombie Army 4: Dead War
|49,99 €
|-75%
|12,49€
|17-juil
|A Monster’s Expedition
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|24-juil
|A Void Hope
|15,99 €
|-20%
|12,79€
|25-juil
|The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
|21,99 €
|-40%
|13,19€
|14-juil
|Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses
|32,99 €
|-60%
|13,19€
|dans 25 heures.
|Starlight Drifter
|19,99 €
|-33%
|13,39€
|28-juil
|A Guidebook of Babel
|15,99 €
|-15%
|13,59€
|31-juil
|Witchy Life Story
|19,50 €
|-30%
|13,65€
|31-juil
|Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
|19,95 €
|-30%
|13,96€
|31-juil
|Patrick’s Parabox
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|24-juil
|Yomawari: The Long Night Collection
|39,99 €
|-65%
|13,99€
|21-juil
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|39,99 €
|-65%
|13,99€
|22-juil
|Gas Station Simulator
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|04-août
|Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|25-juil
|Asterix & Obelix XXXL : The Ram From Hibernia
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|29-juil
|Asterix & Obelix Collection
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|29-juil
|The Alliance Alive HD Remastered
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|21-juil
|Monopoly and Monopoly Madness
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|22-juil
|Escape Room Bundle Triple Pack
|24,99 €
|-40%
|14,99€
|21-juil
|Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer
|24,99 €
|-40%
|14,99€
|25-juil
|Backpack Hero
|18,99 €
|-20%
|15,19€
|06-août
|Sifu
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|10-août
|Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk
|49,99 €
|-65%
|17,49€
|21-juil
|World’s End Club
|39,99 €
|-55%
|17,99€
|21-juil
|Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
|59,99 €
|-70%
|17,99€
|21-juil
|C14 Dating
|19,99 €
|-10%
|17,99€
|17-juil
|Process of Elimination
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|21-juil
|CRYSTAR
|49,99 €
|-60%
|19,99€
|21-juil
|Mad Rat Dead
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|21-juil
|Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|21-juil
|Disgaea 5 Complete
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|21-juil
|Escape Room Bundle
|34,99 €
|-40%
|20,99€
|21-juil
|MONARK
|59,99 €
|-60%
|23,99€
|21-juil
|Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|21-juil
|The Caligula Effect: Overdose
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|21-juil
|DOBUTSU SHOGI WORLD
|34,99 €
|-20%
|27,99€
|24-juil
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition
|89,99 €
|-67%
|29,69€
|22-juil
|Wartales
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|17-juil
|CRYMACHINA
|59,99 €
|-40%
|35,99€
|21-juil
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie
|59,99 €
|-40%
|35,99€
|21-juil
|Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle
|119,99 €
|-67%
|39,59€
|22-juil
|Draknek and Friends Puzzle Bundle (2024)
|79,99 €
|-50%
|39,99€
|24-juil
