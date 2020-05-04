Top 20 des ventes eShop sur Nintendo Switch au Japon en avril

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Au Japon, Nintendo partage régulièrement le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web. Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur l’eShop Nintendo en avril 2020, et ne couvre que les téléchargements payants de l’eShop Nintendo et de la boutique My Nintendo Store au Japon (ce qui exclut évidemment les titres Free 2 Play). Voici donc le Top 20 mensuel des logiciels du Nintendo eShop du Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1er au 31 avril :

01./01. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]

02./00. – Final Fantasy VII (Square-Enix) [26.3.2019] (actuellement à – 50%)

03./10. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2019]

04./18. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]

05./New. – Trials of Mana (Square-Enix) [24.4.2020]

06./00. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017]

07./14. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]

08./00. – Oumori Charisou DX (spicysoft) [08.2.2018] (actuellement à – 83%)

09./00. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild [03.3.2017]

10./New. – Good Job! (Nintendo) [26.3.2020]

11./New. – Kotoba no Puzzle Mojipittan Encore (Bandai-Namco) [02.4.2020]

12./15. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]

13./00. – Fitness Boxing (Imagineer) [20.12.2018] (actuellement à – 20%)

14./05. – Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy DX (Level-5) [09.8.2018] (était en promotion)

15./03. – Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch (Level-5) [20.9.2019] (était en promotion)

16./00. – Final Fantasy IX (Square-Enix) [14.2.2019] (actuellement à – 50%)

17./00. – Undertale (8-4) [15.9.2018] (actuellement à – 40%)

18./17. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018]

19./00. – Super Mario Party (Nintendo) [05.10.2018]

20./00. – KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! (G-Mode) [30.8.2018] (était en promotion à – 23%)