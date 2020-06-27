Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  2. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
  3. Minecraft Dungeons
  4. Minecraft
  5. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
  6. Super Mario Party
  7. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour
  8. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  9. Elliot Quest
  10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  11. Star Wars Ep. 1: Racer
  12. Cuphead
  13. Smash Bros. Ultimate
  14. Just Dance 2020
  15. Pokemon Sword
  16. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  17. Skyrim
  18. Overcooked! 2
  19. Ori and the Blind Forces Definitive Edition
  20. Firewatch

Download-Only Games

  1. Minecraft Dungeons
  2. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour
  3. Elliot Quest
  4. Star Wars Ep. 1: Racer
  5. Cuphead
  6. Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition
  7. Firewatch
  8. Summer in Mara
  9. Urban Trial Playground
  10. Okami HD
  11. Stardew Valley
  12. The First Tree
  13. Uno
  14. Hollow Knight
  15. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  16. Him & Her
  17. Defunct
  18. Moto Rush GT
  19. Taiko no Tatsujin
  20. Dots
Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! J'aime la Pizza, Jinx, Frozen et le LOSC. AFK je suis volleyeur et ADC/Jgl.

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire