Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Minecraft
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- Super Mario Party
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Elliot Quest
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Star Wars Ep. 1: Racer
- Cuphead
- Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Just Dance 2020
- Pokemon Sword
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Skyrim
- Overcooked! 2
- Ori and the Blind Forces Definitive Edition
- Firewatch
Download-Only Games
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour
- Elliot Quest
- Star Wars Ep. 1: Racer
- Cuphead
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition
- Firewatch
- Summer in Mara
- Urban Trial Playground
- Okami HD
- Stardew Valley
- The First Tree
- Uno
- Hollow Knight
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Him & Her
- Defunct
- Moto Rush GT
- Taiko no Tatsujin
- Dots