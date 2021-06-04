Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

NEO: The World Ends With You

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom

Arcade Archives Hacha Mecha Fighter

Arcane Arts Academy

Astalon: Tears of the Earth

Basketball Club Story

Basketball Pinball

Caesar Empire War

Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt

Chroma Qauternion

Conglomerate 451: Overloaded

Cow Catcher

Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle

Donuts’n’Justice

Dungeon Escape

Dungeons of Clay

Find 10 Differences

FreeCell Solitaire Collection

Grand Slam Tennis

Hero Pop

Infinite Tanks WWII

Justin Danger

Mighty Goose

Motif

My Child Lebensborn

Mystic Pillars

Nature Matters

Overboard!

Pony World 3

Pyre on Fire

Retrograde Arena

Reversi Let’s Go

Skellboy Refracted

Sludge Life

Stonefly

Stray Cat Doors 2

Sunblaze

Sweet Bakery Tycoon

Tiny Lands

Wicce

Winds of Change

Wing of Darkness

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

LEGO Builder’s Journey

NEO: The World Ends with You

Démo de la semaine :

NC

Les DLC de la semaine :

NC

Les promotions de la semaine :