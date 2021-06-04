Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

|Réduction
|Nom
|Date de fin
|Prix
|
|Pizza Bar Tycoon
|5 juil. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Girabox
|5 juil. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|2,49 €
|
|Spice And Wolf Vr2
|19/06/2021 00:59
|15,75 €
|Switch
|22,50 €
|
|Galactic Trooper Armada
|3 juil. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Boot Hill Bounties
|15/06/2021 00:59
|6,74 €
|Switch
|13,49 €
|
|Breakfast Bar Tycoon
|5 juil. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Save Farty
|5 juil. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Island Maze
|5 juil. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|Food Truck Tycoon — Asian Cuisine
|11/06/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−30%
|Boot Hill Heroes
|15/06/2021 00:59
|5,95 €
|Switch
|8,50 €
|
|Sturmfront — The Mutant War: Übel Edition
|26/06/2021 00:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−40%
|Spice And Wolf VR
|19/06/2021 00:59
|13,50 €
|Switch
|22,50 €
|
|Sweet Bakery Tycoon
|5 juil. 2021 00:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Ludomania
|5 juil. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3 €
|
|Diabolic
|5 juil. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Mordheim: Warband Skirmish
|11/06/2021 00:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Candleman
|30/06/2021 00:59
|9,79 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|Headspun
|18/06/2021 00:59
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|−80%
|Stunt Kite Party
|11/06/2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Eat Your Letters
|24/06/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Never Breakup
|30/06/2021 00:59
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Lost Artifacts
|18/06/2021 00:59
|2,63 €
|Switch
|8,79 €
|−20%
|Lyrica
|18/06/2021 00:59
|15,19 €
|Switch
|18,99 €
|−30%
|Angerforce: Reloaded For Nintendo Switch
|30/06/2021 00:59
|6,29 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|−50%
|The Bullet: Time Of Revenge
|28/06/2021 00:59
|2,24 €
|Switch
|4,49 €
|−25%
|Kuukiyomi: Consider It!
|30/06/2021 00:59
|3,29 €
|Switch
|4,39 €
|−93%
|Syberia 1 & 2
|24/06/2021 00:59
|2,33 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|Techno Tanks
|21/06/2021 00:59
|3,34 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|The First Tree
|25/06/2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−50%
|Don’t Knock Twice
|18/06/2021 00:59
|6,24 €
|Switch
|12,49 €
|
|Negative: The Way Of Shinobi
|28/06/2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Forward To The Sky
|18/06/2021 00:59
|31,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Sudoku Universe
|30/06/2021 00:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Color Dot Connect
|24/06/2021 00:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|1971 Project Helios
|18/06/2021 00:59
|20,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|G-Mode Archives29 Zanac
|30/06/2021 00:59
|3,29 €
|Switch
|4,39 €
|
|Heaven Dust
|30/06/2021 00:59
|3,29 €
|Switch
|6,59 €
|
|Cruel Bands Career
|30/06/2021 00:59
|2,79 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|Lovers In A Dangerous Spacetime
|11/06/2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Mini Car Racing
|24/06/2021 00:59
|4,79 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Warhammer Quest
|11/06/2021 00:59
|12,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Super Arcade Soccer 2021
|24/06/2021 00:59
|5,59 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Viviette
|2 juil. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−20%
|Panty Party
|18/06/2021 00:59
|11,67 €
|Switch
|14,59 €
|
|The House Of Da Vinci 2
|11/06/2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Talisman: Digital Edition
|11/06/2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−90%
|Stellar Interface
|14/06/2021 00:59
|1,29 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|−60%
|Pooplers
|28/06/2021 00:59
|3,59 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Toolboy
|28/06/2021 00:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Ultrawings
|10/06/2021 00:59
|4,17 €
|Switch
|16,69 €
|
|Flood Of Light
|30/06/2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Legendary Eleven
|28/06/2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−50%
|Super Volley Blast
|24/06/2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|My Little Fast Food Booth
|23/06/2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|Flashback
|24/06/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Instant Sports Tennis
|08/06/2021 00:59
|19,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
|18/06/2021 00:59
|11,74 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|−50%
|Moonfall Ultimate
|18/06/2021 00:59
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|−50%
|64.0
|30/06/2021 00:59
|1,34 €
|Switch
|2,69 €
|
|The Unholy Society
|11/06/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Fobia
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times
|11/06/2021 00:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|−70%
|80’s Overdrive
|25/06/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−60%
|Fort Boyard
|24/06/2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Wenjia
|30/06/2021 00:59
|4,89 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Night Vision
|24/06/2021 00:59
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Guitar
|24/06/2021 00:59
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Dogfight
|24/06/2021 00:59
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Fight
|24/06/2021 00:59
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Hidden
|24/06/2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Monkey Business
|24/06/2021 00:59
|1,59 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Warplanes: Ww1 Sky Aces
|4 juil. 2021 00:59
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|My Bewitching Perfume
|24/06/2021 00:59
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Byakko-Tai Samurai Boys
|24/06/2021 00:59
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education In Love★
|24/06/2021 00:59
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Battle Axe
|2 juil. 2021 00:59
|22,39 €
|Switch
|27,99 €
|
|Zero Strain
|24/06/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Princess Closet
|24/06/2021 00:59
|17,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Fun! Fun! Animal Park
|2 juil. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Superepic: The Entertainment War
|2 juil. 2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Yumemidori Nostalgia
|24/06/2021 00:59
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−75%
|Skyscrappers
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|2,24 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Thomas Was Alone
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Lost Sea
|24/06/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Ghost Parade
|2 juil. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Brawl Chess
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Many Faces
|24/06/2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Lovekami -Divinity Stage-
|24/06/2021 00:59
|10,49 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|Task Force Kampas
|24/06/2021 00:59
|1,79 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|If My Heart Had Wings
|24/06/2021 00:59
|10,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Drunken Fist
|24/06/2021 00:59
|4,79 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Tin & Kuna
|2 juil. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Asobu Tights
|24/06/2021 00:59
|16,10 €
|Switch
|17,89 €
|
|Quarantine Circular
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Kawaii Deathu Desu
|24/06/2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Miniature — The Story Puzzle
|3 juil. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|Roombo: First Blood
|29/06/2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Overlanders
|3 juil. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|22,99 €
|
|Astro Duel Deluxe
|23/06/2021 00:59
|1,04 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Screencheat: Unplugged
|29/06/2021 00:59
|2,03 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|History 2048
|3 juil. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Just Black Jack
|3 juil. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|Feather
|29/06/2021 00:59
|4,22 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Strike Daz Cans
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|2,24 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|Dig Dog
|23/06/2021 00:59
|1,01 €
|Switch
|3,49 €
|
|Crowdy Farm Puzzle
|3 juil. 2021 00:59
|1,19 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Solitaire Tripeaks Flowers
|3 juil. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Space Cows
|28/06/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Tools Up!
|28/06/2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Pyre On Fire
|23/06/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|10 €
|
|Dungeon Escape
|23/06/2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Little Racer
|28/06/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Deadlings
|28/06/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Metamorphosis
|28/06/2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Submerged
|14/06/2021 00:59
|1,34 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Just Dance 2020
|28/06/2021 00:59
|19,79 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Risk: The Game Of Global Domination
|28/06/2021 00:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Trivial Pursuit Live!
|28/06/2021 00:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Child Of Light Ultimate Edition
|28/06/2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−40%
|Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
|22/06/2021 00:59
|7,19 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|South Park: The Stick Of Truth
|28/06/2021 00:59
|14,79 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|South Park: The Fractured But Whole
|28/06/2021 00:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
|28/06/2021 00:59
|14,79 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|3,63 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Legendary Fishing
|28/06/2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Woodle Tree Adventures
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Choices That Matter: And Their Souls Were Eaten
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Uno
|28/06/2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Starlink: Battle For Atlas
|28/06/2021 00:59
|14,39 €
|Switch
|79,99 €
|
|Hungry Shark World
|28/06/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|The Warlock Of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition!
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Monopoly For Nintendo Switch
|28/06/2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Sports Party
|28/06/2021 00:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Bff Or Die
|15/06/2021 00:59
|4,79 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Trials Rising
|28/06/2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Suicide Guy Collection
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|7,69 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|28/06/2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|The Seven Chambers
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Red Crow Mysteries: Legion
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−66%
|Storm Boy
|29/06/2021 00:59
|2,03 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−50%
|Dark Tower
|15/06/2021 00:59
|2,50 €
|Switch
|5 €
|−66%
|Morphite
|29/06/2021 00:59
|5,09 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|The Last Days
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Country Tales
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−33%
|Jacks Or Better — Video Poker
|
|4,95 €
|Switch
|7,49 €
|−75%
|Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition
|19/06/2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|The Mysterious Case Of Dr.Jekyll And Mr.Hyde
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−50%
|The Drama Queen Murder
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Go! Birdie
|15/06/2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−43%
|Infection — Board Game
|
|4,95 €
|Switch
|8,79 €
|
|Projection: First Light
|29/06/2021 00:59
|6,11 €
|Switch
|17,99 €
|−50%
|Magic Nations
|15/06/2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−43%
|Dominate — Board Game
|
|4,95 €
|Switch
|8,79 €
|
|Joker Poker — Video Poker
|
|4,95 €
|Switch
|7,69 €
|−50%
|Julie’s Sweets
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Circuit Dude
|15/06/2021 00:59
|1,69 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Skee-Ball
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|−50%
|Caveman Chuck
|15/06/2021 00:59
|2 €
|Switch
|4 €
|−35%
|Deuces Wild — Video Poker
|
|4,95 €
|Switch
|7,69 €
|
|Inside Grass: A Little Adventure
|15/06/2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−20%
|Hexxagon — Board Game
|
|6,99 €
|Switch
|8,79 €
|
|Black Rainbow
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Return Of The Heir
|15/06/2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Brightstone Mysteries: Paranormal Hotel
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Faircroft’s Antiques: The Heir Of Glen Kinnoch Collector’s Edition
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−66%
|Whipseey And The Lost Atlas
|29/06/2021 00:59
|2,03 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−50%
|Farm Mystery
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Emily Archer And The Curse Of Tutankhamun
|1 juil. 2021 00:59
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Cozy Grove
|30/06/2021 00:59
|12,59 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|−66%
|99Moves
|29/06/2021 00:59
|1,01 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|Bud Spencer & Terence Hill — Slaps And Beans
|21/06/2021 00:59
|6 €
|Switch
|20 €
|
|Jurassic Pinball
|29/06/2021 00:59
|1,01 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|−75%
|Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally
|29/06/2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Dragon Pinball
|29/06/2021 00:59
|1,01 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|−66%
|Abyss
|29/06/2021 00:59
|1,01 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|World Soccer Pinball
|29/06/2021 00:59
|1,01 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|Fracter
|30/06/2021 00:59
|3,27 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Horror Pinball Bundle
|29/06/2021 00:59
|2,24 €
|Switch
|8,99 €