Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power
The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
Arcade Archives Hacha Mecha Fighter
Arcane Arts Academy
Astalon: Tears of the Earth
Basketball Club Story
Basketball Pinball
Caesar Empire War
Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt
Chroma Qauternion
Conglomerate 451: Overloaded
Cow Catcher
Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle
Donuts’n’Justice
Dungeon Escape
Dungeons of Clay
Find 10 Differences
FreeCell Solitaire Collection
Grand Slam Tennis
Hero Pop
Infinite Tanks WWII
Justin Danger
Mighty Goose
Motif
My Child Lebensborn
Mystic Pillars
Nature Matters
Overboard!
Pony World 3
Pyre on Fire
Retrograde Arena
Reversi Let’s Go
Skellboy Refracted
Sludge Life
Stonefly
Stray Cat Doors 2
Sunblaze
Sweet Bakery Tycoon
Tiny Lands
Wicce
Winds of Change
Wing of Darkness

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

LEGO Builder’s Journey
NEO: The World Ends with You

Démo de la semaine :

  • NC

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • NC

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Date de fin Prix
−80%
Pizza Bar Tycoon 5 juil. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Girabox 5 juil. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 2,49 €
−30%
Spice And Wolf Vr2 19/06/2021 00:59 15,75 €
Switch 22,50 €
−50%
Galactic Trooper Armada 3 juil. 2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Boot Hill Bounties 15/06/2021 00:59 6,74 €
Switch 13,49 €
−80%
Breakfast Bar Tycoon 5 juil. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Save Farty 5 juil. 2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−66%
Island Maze 5 juil. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 2,99 €
−80%
Food Truck Tycoon — Asian Cuisine 11/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30% Boot Hill Heroes 15/06/2021 00:59 5,95 €
Switch 8,50 €
−20%
Sturmfront — The Mutant War: Übel Edition 26/06/2021 00:59 7,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40% Spice And Wolf VR 19/06/2021 00:59 13,50 €
Switch 22,50 €
−30%
Sweet Bakery Tycoon 5 juil. 2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−67%
Ludomania 5 juil. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 3 €
−80%
Diabolic 5 juil. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Mordheim: Warband Skirmish 11/06/2021 00:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−30%
Candleman 30/06/2021 00:59 9,79 €
Switch 13,99 €
−50%
Headspun 18/06/2021 00:59 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
−80% Stunt Kite Party 11/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40%
Eat Your Letters 24/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Never Breakup 30/06/2021 00:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70%
Lost Artifacts 18/06/2021 00:59 2,63 €
Switch 8,79 €
−20% Lyrica 18/06/2021 00:59 15,19 €
Switch 18,99 €
−30% Angerforce: Reloaded For Nintendo Switch 30/06/2021 00:59 6,29 €
Switch 8,99 €
−50% The Bullet: Time Of Revenge 28/06/2021 00:59 2,24 €
Switch 4,49 €
−25% Kuukiyomi: Consider It! 30/06/2021 00:59 3,29 €
Switch 4,39 €
−93% Syberia 1 & 2 24/06/2021 00:59 2,33 €
Switch 34,99 €
−33%
Techno Tanks 21/06/2021 00:59 3,34 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75%
The First Tree 25/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50% Don’t Knock Twice 18/06/2021 00:59 6,24 €
Switch 12,49 €
−70%
Negative: The Way Of Shinobi 28/06/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−20%
Forward To The Sky 18/06/2021 00:59 31,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−50%
Sudoku Universe 30/06/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
−30%
Color Dot Connect 24/06/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
1971 Project Helios 18/06/2021 00:59 20,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−25%
G-Mode Archives29 Zanac 30/06/2021 00:59 3,29 €
Switch 4,39 €
−50%
Heaven Dust 30/06/2021 00:59 3,29 €
Switch 6,59 €
−30%
Cruel Bands Career 30/06/2021 00:59 2,79 €
Switch 3,99 €
−50%
Lovers In A Dangerous Spacetime 11/06/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−40%
Mini Car Racing 24/06/2021 00:59 4,79 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50%
Warhammer Quest 11/06/2021 00:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−30%
Super Arcade Soccer 2021 24/06/2021 00:59 5,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50%
Viviette 2 juil. 2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−20% Panty Party 18/06/2021 00:59 11,67 €
Switch 14,59 €
−40%
The House Of Da Vinci 2 11/06/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Talisman: Digital Edition 11/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−90% Stellar Interface 14/06/2021 00:59 1,29 €
Switch 12,99 €
−60% Pooplers 28/06/2021 00:59 3,59 €
Switch 8,99 €
−50%
Toolboy 28/06/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
−75%
Ultrawings 10/06/2021 00:59 4,17 €
Switch 16,69 €
−50%
Flood Of Light 30/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Legendary Eleven 28/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50% Super Volley Blast 24/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
My Little Fast Food Booth 23/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−93%
Flashback 24/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−20%
Instant Sports Tennis 08/06/2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−53%
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles 18/06/2021 00:59 11,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50% Moonfall Ultimate 18/06/2021 00:59 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
−50% 64.0 30/06/2021 00:59 1,34 €
Switch 2,69 €
−90%
The Unholy Society 11/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Fobia 1 juil. 2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times 11/06/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−70% 80’s Overdrive 25/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60% Fort Boyard 24/06/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−30%
Wenjia 30/06/2021 00:59 4,89 €
Switch 6,99 €
−80%
Night Vision 24/06/2021 00:59 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
−80%
Guitar 24/06/2021 00:59 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
−80%
Dogfight 24/06/2021 00:59 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
−80%
Fight 24/06/2021 00:59 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
−80%
Hidden 24/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Monkey Business 24/06/2021 00:59 1,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
−30%
Warplanes: Ww1 Sky Aces 4 juil. 2021 00:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
My Bewitching Perfume 24/06/2021 00:59 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−30%
Byakko-Tai Samurai Boys 24/06/2021 00:59 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−30%
Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education In Love★ 24/06/2021 00:59 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−20%
Battle Axe 2 juil. 2021 00:59 22,39 €
Switch 27,99 €
−70%
Zero Strain 24/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
Princess Closet 24/06/2021 00:59 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−90%
Fun! Fun! Animal Park 2 juil. 2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−90%
Superepic: The Entertainment War 2 juil. 2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−30%
Yumemidori Nostalgia 24/06/2021 00:59 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75% Skyscrappers 1 juil. 2021 00:59 2,24 €
Switch 8,99 €
−50%
Thomas Was Alone 1 juil. 2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70%
Lost Sea 24/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−90%
Ghost Parade 2 juil. 2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−60%
Brawl Chess 1 juil. 2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70%
Many Faces 24/06/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−25%
Lovekami -Divinity Stage- 24/06/2021 00:59 10,49 €
Switch 13,99 €
−70%
Task Force Kampas 24/06/2021 00:59 1,79 €
Switch 5,99 €
−45%
If My Heart Had Wings 24/06/2021 00:59 10,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−40%
Drunken Fist 24/06/2021 00:59 4,79 €
Switch 7,99 €
−90%
Tin & Kuna 2 juil. 2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−10%
Asobu Tights 24/06/2021 00:59 16,10 €
Switch 17,89 €
−50%
Quarantine Circular 1 juil. 2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50%
Kawaii Deathu Desu 24/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75%
Miniature — The Story Puzzle 3 juil. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−70%
Roombo: First Blood 29/06/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−95%
Overlanders 3 juil. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 22,99 €
−85%
Astro Duel Deluxe 23/06/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 6,99 €
−83%
Screencheat: Unplugged 29/06/2021 00:59 2,03 €
Switch 11,99 €
−80%
History 2048 3 juil. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Just Black Jack 3 juil. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−53%
Feather 29/06/2021 00:59 4,22 €
Switch 8,99 €
−25%
Strike Daz Cans 1 juil. 2021 00:59 2,24 €
Switch 2,99 €
−71%
Dig Dog 23/06/2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 3,49 €
−80%
Crowdy Farm Puzzle 3 juil. 2021 00:59 1,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50%
Solitaire Tripeaks Flowers 3 juil. 2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−87%
Space Cows 28/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−80%
Tools Up! 28/06/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−90%
Pyre On Fire 23/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 10 €
−20%
Dungeon Escape 23/06/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−90%
Little Racer 28/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Deadlings 28/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−70%
Metamorphosis 28/06/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−85%
Submerged 14/06/2021 00:59 1,34 €
Switch 8,99 €
−67%
Just Dance 2020 28/06/2021 00:59 19,79 €
Switch 59,99 €
−60%
Risk: The Game Of Global Domination 28/06/2021 00:59 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−60%
Trivial Pursuit Live! 28/06/2021 00:59 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−70%
Child Of Light Ultimate Edition 28/06/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−40% Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae 22/06/2021 00:59 7,19 €
Switch 11,99 €
−63%
South Park: The Stick Of Truth 28/06/2021 00:59 14,79 €
Switch 39,99 €
−75%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole 28/06/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
−63%
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered 28/06/2021 00:59 14,79 €
Switch 39,99 €
−72%
Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe 1 juil. 2021 00:59 3,63 €
Switch 12,99 €
−75%
Legendary Fishing 28/06/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−80%
Woodle Tree Adventures 1 juil. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Choices That Matter: And Their Souls Were Eaten 1 juil. 2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Uno 28/06/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−82%
Starlink: Battle For Atlas 28/06/2021 00:59 14,39 €
Switch 79,99 €
−70%
Hungry Shark World 28/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−90%
The Warlock Of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition! 1 juil. 2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50%
Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost 1 juil. 2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75%
Monopoly For Nintendo Switch 28/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−80%
Sports Party 28/06/2021 00:59 7,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−50%
Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out 1 juil. 2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−40%
Bff Or Die 15/06/2021 00:59 4,79 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50%
Trials Rising 28/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−30%
Suicide Guy Collection 1 juil. 2021 00:59 7,69 €
Switch 10,99 €
−70%
Valiant Hearts: The Great War 28/06/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−30%
The Seven Chambers 1 juil. 2021 00:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70%
Red Crow Mysteries: Legion 1 juil. 2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−66% Storm Boy 29/06/2021 00:59 2,03 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50% Dark Tower 15/06/2021 00:59 2,50 €
Switch 5 €
−66% Morphite 29/06/2021 00:59 5,09 €
Switch 14,99 €
−70%
The Last Days 1 juil. 2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70%
Country Tales 1 juil. 2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−33% Jacks Or Better — Video Poker 4,95 €
Switch 7,49 €
−75% Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition 19/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−30%
The Mysterious Case Of Dr.Jekyll And Mr.Hyde 1 juil. 2021 00:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50% The Drama Queen Murder 1 juil. 2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Go! Birdie 15/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−43% Infection — Board Game 4,95 €
Switch 8,79 €
−66%
Projection: First Light 29/06/2021 00:59 6,11 €
Switch 17,99 €
−50% Magic Nations 15/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−43% Dominate — Board Game 4,95 €
Switch 8,79 €
−35%
Joker Poker — Video Poker 4,95 €
Switch 7,69 €
−50% Julie’s Sweets 1 juil. 2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−66%
Circuit Dude 15/06/2021 00:59 1,69 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50% Skee-Ball 1 juil. 2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−50% Caveman Chuck 15/06/2021 00:59 2 €
Switch 4 €
−35% Deuces Wild — Video Poker 4,95 €
Switch 7,69 €
−50%
Inside Grass: A Little Adventure 15/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−20% Hexxagon — Board Game 6,99 €
Switch 8,79 €
−70%
Black Rainbow 1 juil. 2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Return Of The Heir 15/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−70%
Brightstone Mysteries: Paranormal Hotel 1 juil. 2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
Faircroft’s Antiques: The Heir Of Glen Kinnoch Collector’s Edition 1 juil. 2021 00:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−66% Whipseey And The Lost Atlas 29/06/2021 00:59 2,03 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50% Farm Mystery 1 juil. 2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
Emily Archer And The Curse Of Tutankhamun 1 juil. 2021 00:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−10%
Cozy Grove 30/06/2021 00:59 12,59 €
Switch 13,99 €
−66% 99Moves 29/06/2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
−70%
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill — Slaps And Beans 21/06/2021 00:59 6 €
Switch 20 €
−66%
Jurassic Pinball 29/06/2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
−75% Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally 29/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−66%
Dragon Pinball 29/06/2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
−66% Abyss 29/06/2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
−66%
World Soccer Pinball 29/06/2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
−45%
Fracter 30/06/2021 00:59 3,27 €
Switch 5,99 €
−75%
Horror Pinball Bundle 29/06/2021 00:59 2,24 €
Switch 8,99 €
