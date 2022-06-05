Labyrinth of Zangetsu enfin annoncé pour septembre

Cela fait plus d’un an qu’Acquire a annoncé Labyrinth of Zangetsu sur Nintendo Switch.

Aujourd’hui, on apprend que la sortie de Labyrinth of Zangetsu au Japon est désormais confirmée pour le 29 septembre 2022. Le jeu était initialement prévu pour l’été 2021. Pour rappel, Labyrinth of Zangetsu est un RPG de donjon en 3D de style japonais. Il comprendra un gameplay hack-and-slash. KaeruPanda développe le projet. Pour l’instant, rien ne permet de savoir si Labyrinth of Zangetsu fera l’objet d’une sortie mondiale.