Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

1. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. Don’t Starve Together

4. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

5. Dying Light

6. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

7. Hollow Knight

8. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

9. Minecraft

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. Mario Party Superstars

12. Super Mario Odyssey

13. Stardew Valley

14. Overcooked: Special Edition

15. Hades

16. NBA 2K23

17. Ori and the Blind Forest

18. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

19. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

20. Nintendo Switch Sports

21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

22. Mortal Kombat 11

23. Among Us

24. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

25. Untitled Goose Game

26. Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

27. Minecraft Legends

28. Celeste

29. Cult of the Lamb

30. Blasphemous

Download-Only Games

1. Don’t Starve Together

2. Hollow Knight

3. Stardew Valley

4. Ori and the Blind Forest

5. Among Us

6. Celeste

7. Blasphemous

8. A Little to the Left

9. The Stanley Parable

10. Star Wars: Republic Commando

11. Disney Dreamlight Valley

12. Bugsnax

13. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

14. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

15. Rubber Bandits

16. The Walking Dead

17. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

18. The First Tree

19. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

20. Figment

21. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

22. Disney Dreamlight Valley

23. Final Fantasy VII

24. Don’t Starve

25. Splatoon 3 + Nintendo Switch Online 3-month membership

26. Castle Crashers Remastered

27. Cattails

28. The Walking Dead Season Two

29. Untitled Goose Game

30. Cadence of Hyrule