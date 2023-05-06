Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
1. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3. Don’t Starve Together
4. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
5. Dying Light
6. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
7. Hollow Knight
8. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
9. Minecraft
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. Mario Party Superstars
12. Super Mario Odyssey
13. Stardew Valley
14. Overcooked: Special Edition
15. Hades
16. NBA 2K23
17. Ori and the Blind Forest
18. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
19. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
20. Nintendo Switch Sports
21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
22. Mortal Kombat 11
23. Among Us
24. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
25. Untitled Goose Game
26. Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster
27. Minecraft Legends
28. Celeste
29. Cult of the Lamb
30. Blasphemous
Download-Only Games
1. Don’t Starve Together
2. Hollow Knight
3. Stardew Valley
4. Ori and the Blind Forest
5. Among Us
6. Celeste
7. Blasphemous
8. A Little to the Left
9. The Stanley Parable
10. Star Wars: Republic Commando
11. Disney Dreamlight Valley
12. Bugsnax
13. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
14. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
15. Rubber Bandits
16. The Walking Dead
17. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
18. The First Tree
19. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
20. Figment
21. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
22. Disney Dreamlight Valley
23. Final Fantasy VII
24. Don’t Starve
25. Splatoon 3 + Nintendo Switch Online 3-month membership
26. Castle Crashers Remastered
27. Cattails
28. The Walking Dead Season Two
29. Untitled Goose Game
30. Cadence of Hyrule
