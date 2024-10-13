Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch.
Cette semaine a eu lieu du 6 au 12 octobre 2024:
Classement toutes ventes:
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Hogwarts Legacy: L’Héritage de Poudlard
- Raft Survival Simulator
- Koh-Lanta – Les Aventuriers
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Old Man’s Journey
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Gear.Club Unlimited
- Minecraft
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2
- Just Dance 2024 Édition
- Cooking Star Restaurant
- Réussir: Code de la Route – Nouvelle Édition
- Overcooked! 2
- Among Us
- Cars 3: Course vers la victoire
- Rayman Legends
- LEGO City Undercover
- My Universe – Pet Clinic cats & dogs
- Stardew Valley
- Astérix & Obélix XXL2
- Titeuf Mega Party
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Escape – Backrooms Horror
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- siMarker Supermarket Simulator
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- Call of Honor – Duty of Warfare
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Raft Survival Simulator
- Old Man’s Journey
- Among Us
- Escape – Backrooms Horror
- siMarker Supermarket Simulator
- Call of Honor – Duty of Warfare
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
- Undertale
- Bus Driving Simulator 24 – City Roads
- Europa
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Boomerang Fu
- Truck Simulator City Delivery
- Fabledom
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Brawlout
- Gallop Glory: Obstacle Racing & Horse Simulator
- Refind Self: Le jeu qui teste ta personnalité
- MotoGP21
- Urban Skater – Skateboard Delivery City Challenge
- Green Hell
- Bob l’Éponge: Cuisine en Folie
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Flight Simulator Delivery: Cargo Business
- Teslagrad 2
- Pico Park 2
- Thief Simulator
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
