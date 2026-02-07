Au cas où l’information vous aurait échappé, on vous rappelle que pas moins de 20 jeux sont en promos cette semaine sur Nintendo Switch 2 et dans le lot il y a des titres qui valent vraiment le coup/coût !
Retrouvez la liste juste là:
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|UNDERWARD: LASTBOSS, Genius Gyaru Doctor
|11,25€
|-20%
|9,00€
|03-mars
|Shadow Labyrinth
|29,99€
|-34%
|19,79€
|15-févr
|LEGO Voyagers
|24,99€
|-20%
|19,99€
|02-mars
|Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny
|49,99€
|-60%
|19,99€
|03-mars
|The Rogue Prince of Persia
|29,99€
|-33%
|20,09€
|18-févr
|High On Life
|36,49€
|-30%
|25,54€
|07-mars
|WILD HEARTS S
|49,99€
|-40%
|29,99€
|24-févr
|Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy DX
|39,99€
|-20%
|31,99€
|24-févr
|Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key DX
|39,99€
|-20%
|31,99€
|24-févr
|Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout DX
|39,99€
|-20%
|31,99€
|24-févr
|BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD Remaster
|39,99€
|-20%
|31,99€
|11-févr
|EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 Deluxe Edition
|109,99€
|-70%
|32,99€
|16-févr
|EA SPORTS FC 26 Ultimate Edition
|89,99€
|-60%
|35,99€
|16-févr
|Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
|59,99€
|-40%
|35,99€
|11-févr
|Assassin’s Creed Shadows
|59,99€
|-25%
|44,98€
|18-févr
|FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles
|59,99€
|-20%
|47,99€
|11-févr
|OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0
|59,99€
|-20%
|47,99€
|11-févr
|DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
|69,99€
|-20%
|55,99€
|15-févr
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|69,99€
|-20%
|55,99€
|11-févr
|Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack
|89,99€
|-10%
|80,99€
|24-févr
Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire instant-gaming qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits.
Laisser un commentaire