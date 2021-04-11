Le top 5 des meilleures ventes de la semaine en France

Bonjour, bienvenue sur le classement des meilleures ventes de cette semaine (5 avril – 11 avril) sur l’e-shop français de la Nintendo Switch. Cette semaine le podium a quelque peu changé, et Monster Hunter n’est plus premier. Dans ce classement nous pouvons remarquer que pas mal de jeux montants sont multijoueurs !

Top 30 concernant tous les jeux:

Top 30 des jeux disponibles uniquement en téléchargement :

