Le top 5 des meilleures ventes de la semaine en France

Bonjour, bienvenue sur le classement des meilleures ventes de cette semaine (5 avril – 11 avril) sur l’e-shop français de la Nintendo Switch. Cette semaine le podium a quelque peu changé, et Monster Hunter n’est plus premier. Dans ce classement nous pouvons remarquer que pas mal de jeux montants sont multijoueurs !
Top 30 concernant tous les jeux:
- Among Us
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Animal Crossing New Horizon
- Super Mario Party
- Monster Hunter Rise Édition Deluxe
- Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Astérix & Obélix XXL3: Le Menhir de Cristal
- Minecraft
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Rayman Legends
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
- Super Bomberman R
- Just Dance 2020
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mario + Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
- Syberia 1 & 2
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fifa 21 Édition Éssentielle
- Splatoon 2
- LEGO CITY Undercover
- Gear-Club Unlimited
- Monopoly pour Nintendo Switch
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Streets of Rage 4
- NARUTO SHIPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
- Quizz: Coach Culturel
- UNO
Top 30 des jeux disponibles uniquement en téléchargement :
- Among Us
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Streets of Rage 4
- Quizz: Coach Culturel
- UNO
- AER Memories of Old
- Shift Happens
- Pikuniku
- Broforce
- Trivial Pursuit Live!
- Stardew Valley
- Heave Ho
- GRID Autosport
- Good Job!
- Suicide Guy
- Cozy Grove
- MotoGP 20
- STAR WARS Republic Commando
- Thief Simulator
- Path of Sin: Greed
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+
- Green Hell
- Dex
- Gravity Rider Zero
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Cooking Simulator
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 PLUS
- The Gardens Between
- FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition
- Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition