Nous sommes désormais en février, l’occasion de revenir sur les tests publiés en janvier 2023 sur Nintendo-Town.
Un mois que nous avons pris le soin de vous présenter à travers différentes catégories. Retrouvez ci-dessous tous nos tests avec les coups de cœur de l’équipe, la déception, la pépite indépendante… Il y en a pour tous les goûts !
Les tests du mois
- Fire Emblem Engage – 9.2
- Persona 4 Golden – 8.8
- Persona 3 Portable – 7.8
La pépite indépendante
Nos coups de cœur
- ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree – 8.2
- Kukoos: Lost Pets – 7.8
- Pompom: The Great Space Rescue – 7.8
- Rubber Bandits – 7.6
- Blaze Evercade EXP + Capcom Collection – 7.4
- Children of Silentown – 7.3
- Trek to Yomi – 7.2
- Sonority – 7.2
- Blade of Darkness – 7.2
- Breakers Collection – 7.2
- Terror of Hemasaurus – 7.2
- Scrap Riders – 7
Les déceptions
- Josh Journey: Darkness Totems – 5.8
- Onion Assault – 5.8
- NEW Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja – 5.8
- Mortal Shell: Complete Edition – 5.6
- Panda Punch – 5.6
- Angels with Scaly Wings – 5.5
- Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation -The Endless Seven-Day Journey – 5.4
- Falling Out – 5.3
- Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx – 5.3
- The House of the Dead: Remake – 5
Les autres tests publiés ce mois-ci
- Startup Company – 6.6
- Active DBG: Brave’s Rage – 6.4
- Swordship – 6.3
- The Battle of Polytopia – 6.2
- Lone Ruin – 6.2
- The Punchuin – 6.2
- Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos – 6
Sérieux ?
- Aragami 2 – 4.8
- Save Room – 4.8
- RogueCube – 3.4
- Mission 1985 – 3.2
- Sofiya and the Ancient Clan – 3.2
- Astronomical Club For Queers – 3
- Hello Neighbor 2 – 2
- Legendary Heroes – 1.8
Laisser un commentaire