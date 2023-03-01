Nous sommes désormais en mars, l’occasion de revenir sur les tests publiés en février 2023 sur Nintendo-Town. Un mois que nous avons pris le soin de vous présenter à travers différentes catégories. Retrouvez ci-dessous tous nos tests avec les coups de cœur de l’équipe, la déception, la pépite indépendante… Il y en a pour tous les goûts !
Les tests du mois
- Metroid Prime Remastered – 9.5
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – 9.2
- Octopath Traveler II – 9
- Elderand – 8.7
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – 8.3
- Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society – 8.3
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered – 7.5
La pépite indépendante
Test matériel
Nos coups de cœur
- Piczle Lines 2 : Dans le Puzzlevers – 8.3
- Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between – 8.2
- Akka Arrh – 7.6
- Pronty : Mystères des Profondeurs – 7.5
- Togges – 7
- Wonderland Nights: White Rabbit’s Diary – 7
- Saint Kotar – 7
Les déceptions
- Bazzle – 5
- Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection – 4.8
- ExitMan Deluxe – 4.4
- Gunscape – 4.4
- Demolish & Build : Classic – 4
Les autres tests publiés ce mois-ci
- God Damn The Garden – 6.8
- Life is Strange 2 – 6.8
- Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart – 6.8
- Clive ‘N’ Wrench – 6.7
- Clunky Hero – 6.5
- Go ! Go ! PogoGirl – 6.4
- Blanc – 6.2
- PowerWash Simulator – 6.2
- Path of Titans – 6
- Roller Drama – 6
- Grim Guardians: Demon Purge – 6
Sérieux ?
- Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey – 3.6
- Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 – 3.4
- The Outbound Ghost – 3.3
- Beach Cafe Caribbean Sand – 2.4
