Top des ventes sur l’eshop Nintendo Switch de la semaine (France)

Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 12 au 18 décembre 2021 :
Classement toutes ventes :
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Pokémon Diamant Étincelant
- Cérébrale Académie : Bataille de méninges
- Overcooked Special Edition
- Mario + The Lapins Cretins Kingdom Battle
- Among Us
- Animal Crossing New Horizon
- Astérix & Obélix XXL3: Le Menhir de Cristal
- Mario Party Superstars
- Saint’s Row IV
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers
- Pokémon Perle Scintillante
- Football Cup 2021
- Rayman Legends
- Gear.Club Unlimited
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- This War of Mine : Complete Edition
- Jet Kave Adventure
- Grand Theft Auto : The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
- Inertial Drift
- Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Island
- Super Bomberman R
- Fantasy Friends
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Instant Sports
- Minecraft
- Urban Trial Playground
- Cuphead
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Among Us
- Football Cup 2021
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Jet Kave Adventure
- Cuphead
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale !!
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Loop Hero
- Trivial Pursuit Live
- Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 in 1 bundle
- Tools Up!
- Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala
- Marooners
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
- Worms W.M.D
- Death’s Door
- Jurassic World Evolution: Édition Complète
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Urban Flow
- Oxenfree
- ACA NEOGEO Metal Slug 4
- Final Fantasy VII
- The Takeover
- Naruto Shuppiden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
- Unpacking
- Thief Simulator
- Cooking Simulator
- Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
Et, comme chaque dimanche, n’oubliez pas de venir ce soir sur notre chaine Twitch pour l’émission, à bientôt !