Top des ventes sur l’eshop Nintendo Switch de la semaine (France)

Spoudy Pas de commentaires Nintendo Switch

Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 12 au 18 décembre 2021 :

Classement toutes ventes :

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. Pokémon Diamant Étincelant
  3. Cérébrale Académie : Bataille de méninges
  4. Overcooked Special Edition
  5. Mario + The Lapins Cretins Kingdom Battle
  6. Among Us
  7. Animal Crossing New Horizon
  8. Astérix & Obélix XXL3: Le Menhir de Cristal
  9. Mario Party Superstars
  10. Saint’s Row IV
  11. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
  12. Pokémon Perle Scintillante
  13. Football Cup 2021
  14. Rayman Legends
  15. Gear.Club Unlimited
  16. New Super Lucky’s Tale
  17. This War of Mine : Complete Edition
  18. Jet Kave Adventure
  19. Grand Theft Auto : The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
  20. Inertial Drift
  21. Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set
  22. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  23. Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Island
  24. Super Bomberman R
  25. Fantasy Friends
  26. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  27. Instant Sports
  28. Minecraft
  29. Urban Trial Playground
  30. Cuphead 

Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :

  1. Among Us
  2. Football Cup 2021
  3. New Super Lucky’s Tale
  4. Jet Kave Adventure
  5. Cuphead
  6. Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale !!
  7. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
  8. Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
  9. Loop Hero
  10. Trivial Pursuit Live
  11. Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 in 1 bundle
  12. Tools Up!
  13. Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala
  14. Marooners
  15. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
  16. Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
  17. Worms W.M.D
  18. Death’s Door
  19. Jurassic World Evolution: Édition Complète
  20. Stick Fight: The Game
  21. Urban Flow
  22. Oxenfree
  23. ACA NEOGEO Metal Slug 4
  24. Final Fantasy VII
  25. The Takeover
  26. Naruto Shuppiden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
  27. Unpacking
  28. Thief Simulator
  29. Cooking Simulator
  30. Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood

C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.

Et, comme chaque dimanche, n’oubliez pas de venir ce soir sur notre chaine Twitch pour l’émission, à bientôt !

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire