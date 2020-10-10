Récapitulatif des éditions limitées actuellement en vente ou précommande sur Nintendo Switch

Que vous cherchiez un cadeau de Noël pour un gamer ou bien que vous rêviez d’avoir une Full-Set des jeux sortis en boite sur Nintendo Switch.Avec une actualité des sorties en éditions limitées quelque peu difficile à suivre… Aujourd’hui on vous dresse une liste des jeux actuellement disponibles chez ses éditeurs, que ce soit en achat ou en précommande. Cliquez sur le prix pour rejoindre la page d’achat et sur le nom (quand c’est possible) pour voir notre test sur le jeu en question.

Chez Super Rare Games

Darkwood à 35€58
Dandara : Trials of Fear Edition à 35€58
Chroma Squad à 35€58
OSM : Old School Musical à 35€58
SteamWorld Heist : ultimate Edition à 35€58
Little Inferno à 32€94 STEELBOOK à 49€41
World of Goo à 32€94
Smoke and Sacrifice à 32€94
The Gardens Between COLLECTOR à 72€47

Omake Games

Mortal Kombat 11 à 69€90

Chez Red Art Games

Kholat à 29€99
DEX à 29€99
Eternum EX à 29€99
Children of Zodiacs à 34€99
Legend of the Skyfish à 29€99
Candleman à 29€99
My Memory of Us à 29€99 COLLECTOR à 64€99
Hover à 34€99
Vec Tro Nom / Vectronom à 29€99
XeoDrifter à 29€99
BUNDLE Demetrios & Xenon Valkyrie+ à 39€99
Riddled Corpses EX à 29€99
War Tech Fighters à 29€99
Splasher à 29€99
Neurovoider à 29€99
Gekido à 29€99
Stay à 29€99
Old Man’s Journey à 29€99

Limited Run Games

CHASM à 34$99 COLLECTOR à 69$99
Shantae à 29$99 COLLECTOR à 64$99
Shantae: Risky’s Rivenge à 29$99 COLLECTOR à 64$99
Doom 64 à 24$99

Strictly Limited Games

Bite the Bullet COLLECTOR à 49€99
Pressure Overdrive à 29€99 COLLECTOR à 49€99
Space Invaders Invincible Collection à 59€99 COLLECTOR à 99€99 ULTRA COLLECTOR à 149€99
Turrican à 34€99
Darius Cozmic Revelation à 59€99 COLLECTOR à 139€99

East Asia Soft & Play Asia

Panty Party à 31€96
Distraint Collection (test du 2) à 26€63
Sea Bed à 26€63
Moero Crystal H à 35€51
Murder by Numbers à 26€63
Pawarumi Definitive Edition à 26€63
If my heart had Wings à 26€63

1 Print Games

Ittle Dew (Test du 2) à 34$99
Death Squared à 34$99

Dispatch Games

Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase à 19$99
Radirgy Swag à 29$99

B-Side Games

Golf Story à 3,900 Yens
Ise Shima Mystery Guide False Black Pearl à 3,900 Yens
Cat Quest (Test du 2) à 3,900 Yens

Fan Gamer

Stardew Valley de 64 à 69$
Hollow Knight de 64 à 69$
Undertale de 25 à 69$

Hard Copy Games

Rien sur Nintendo Switch…

I am 8 bit

Gone Home à 34$99

Skybound Games

Baldur’s Gate & Baldur’s Gate II Enchanced Edition à 49$99
Neverwinter Nights Enchanced Edition à 49$99
Planescape Torment & Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition à 49$99

Special Reserve Games

Crossing Souls à 39$99

Vblank Entertainment inc.

Retro City Rampage DX sur WII à 29$99

Wired Productions

Avicii Invector Encore Edition à 32$34
Close to the Sun à 32$34
Victor Vran: Overkill Edition à 25$87 (au lieu de 45$27)
GRIP : Combat Racing à 32$34
Shaq Fu : A Legend Reborn + Barack Fu à 12$93 (au lieu de 45$27)
Vostok Inc. à 34$92

Premium Edition

Super Blood Hockey à 54$95 CA

Physicality Games

Guilty Gear 20th anniv. Pack COLLECTOR à 29$99 COLLECTOR à 59$99
Slayaway Camp Butcher’s Cut à 34$99 COLLECTOR à 64$99
Rolling Gunner à 34$99 COLLECTOR à 69$99

NIS America (EU Store)

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA à 37$99
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Pact Edition à 57$99 COLLECTOR à 89$99
Void tRrLM() ; //Void Terrarium à 28$99
The Princess Guide à 17$99
The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel IV (Test du III) à 32$99 COLLECTOR à 54$99 ULTRA COLLECTOR à 89$99
RPG Maker MV à 36$99 COLLECTOR à 59$99
Psykio Shooting Stars Alpha (Et Bravo) à 43$99
Prinny 1.2 Exploded and Reloaded Just Desserts Edition à 54$99
Poison Control à 49$99 COLLECTOR à 59$99
Neo Atlas 1469 à 23$99
Mad Rat Dead à 39$99
Little Town Hero à 49$99
Lapsis X Labyrinth à 24$99
Langrisser I & II à 25$99
Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk à 14$99 COLLECTOR à 74$99
La-Mulana 1 & 2 à 28$99
Harvest Moon: One World (Test de Light of Hope) à 74$99
Giraffe and Annika Musical Mayhem Edition à 25$99
Fallen Legion : Rise to Glory à 12$99 COLLECTOR à 54$99
Fallen Legion Revenants – Vanguard Edition à 49$99 COLLECTOR à 69$99
Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny à 54$99 COLLECTOR à 89$99
Disgaea 1 Complete à 22$99
Disgaea 4 Complete+ à 19$99
Disgaea 5 Complete+ à 24$99
Disgaea 1, 4 & 5 Bundle à 74$99
Disaster Report 4 – Summer Memories à 28$99
Destiny Connect : Tick-Tock Travelers – Time Capsule Edition à 11$99 COLLECTOR à 59$99

First Press Games

Shadow Bug à 37€99DEUXIEME SKIN
Psychotic Adventures Origins à 37€99 COLLECTOR à 81€99
Neko Navy Daydream à 39€99 COLLECTOR à 74€99
A Hole New World à 37€99
Castle of Heart à 37€99 COLLECTOR à 69€99

Signature Edition

Instant Sports – Summer Games à 34€99
30 in 1 Game Collection à 34€99
Aragami Shadow Edition à 39€99 COLLECTOR à 49€99
Valfaris à 34€99
Dead Cells à 34€99 COLLECTOR à 44€99 ULTRA COLLECTOR à 109€99
The Coma: Recut à 29€99
Streets of Rage 4 à 39€99 COLLECTOR à 59€99
Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands à 34€99 COLLECTOR à 49€99
Spirit of the North à 34€99 COLLECTOR à 49€99
Sparklite à 34€99 COLLECTOR à 49€99
Runbow à 29€99
Northgard à 34€99 COLLECTOR à 49€00
Morbid: The Seven Acolytes à 34€99 COLLECTOR à 49€99
MoonLighter à 34€99 COLLECTOR à 49€99
House Flipper à 34€99 COLLECTOR à 49€99
Hellpoint à 34€99 COLLECTOR à 49€99
Bomber Crew à 34€99 COLLECTOR à 44€99
For the King à 34€99 COLLECTOR à 49€99
Bounty Battle à 34€99 COLLECTOR à 49€99
Dungeon of the Endless à 34€99 COLLECTOR à 49€99
CloudPunk à 34€99 COLLECTOR à 49€99
Vaporum COLLECTOR à 49€99
Children of Morta à 34€99

