Retour sur les tests Nintendo Switch du mois de février sur Nintendo-Town

Nous sommes désormais en mars, l’occasion de revenir sur les tests publiés en février sur Nintendo-Town. Un mois que nous avons pris le soin de vous présenter à travers différentes catégories. Retrouvez ci-dessous tous nos tests avec les coups de cœur de l’équipe, la déception, la pépite indépendante… Il y en a pour tous les goûts !
Les tests du mois
- Snack World : Mordus de donjons – Gold – 8.4
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition – 8.5
- Fire Emblem Three Houses – Ombres Embrassées – 8.1
- Fire Emblem Three Houses – Ombres Embrassées (2eme avis)
- Two Point Hospital – 8
La pépite indépendante
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers – 9.3
Nos coups de cœur
- Stories Untold – 8.5
- Candleman – 8.5
- Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX – 8.2
- The Eyes of Ara – 8.2
- Switch ‘n’ Shoot – 8
- Resident Evil 5 – 7.3
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition – 7.3
- Farabel – 7.2
Les déceptions
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection – 6.1
- Urban Trial Playground (deuxième avis) – 4.2
Les autres tests publiés ce mois-ci
- Golazo! – 8.4
- Laser Kitty Pow Pow – 7.2
- Lydia – 7.1
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX – 7
- Dead Dungon – 7
- Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo – 7
- Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition – 7
- Reventure – 7
- EQQO – 6.8
- Skelittle: A Giant Party! – 6.8
- Bouncy Bob 2 – 6.6
- Super Mutant Alien Assault – 6.6
- Tamashii – 6.4
- Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge – 6.4
- Mosaic – 6.3
- Attack of the Toy Tanks – 6.2
- Ultimate Racing 2D – 6.2
- SEGA AGES Shinobi – 6
- Rise of Insanity – 6
- Ash of Gods: Redemption – 5.8
- Crash Drive 2 – 5.6
- Perchang – 5.5
- Earthfall: Horde Extraterrestre – 4.8
Sérieux ?
- Run the Fan – 4.5
- Super Tennis – 4
- Boxing Champs – 3.9
- Straimium Immortaly – 3.8
- GoFishing 3D – 1.5
Man Uto
Du beau monde en ce mois de février