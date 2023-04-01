Nous sommes désormais en avril, l’occasion de revenir sur les tests publiés en mars 2023 sur Nintendo-Town. Un mois que nous avons pris le soin de vous présenter à travers différentes catégories. Retrouvez ci-dessous tous nos tests avec les coups de cœur de l’équipe, la déception, la pépite indépendante… Il y en a pour tous les goûts !
Les tests du mois
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure – 9
- Atelier Ryza 3 – 8.5
- BROK the InvestiGator – 8.4
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – 8.3
- Have a Nice Death – 8.2
- Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator – 7.7
- Pronty : Mystères des Profondeurs – 7.5
- void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 – 7.5
- Remnant: From the Ashes – 7.4
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo – 7
- Project Zero 4 : Le Masque de l’Éclipse Lunaire – 7.3
- Risen – 6.4
- Mato Anomalies – 6.2
- GrimGrimoire OnceMore – 6
La pépite indépendante
- The Last Spell – 9.2
Nos coups de cœur
- Tents and Trees – 8.2
- Bob l’éponge: The Cosmic Shake – 8.2
- RE:CALL – 8
- The Gallery – 7.8
- Orbital Bullet – 7.5
- DREDGE – 7.4
- Kraino Origins – 7.3
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth – 7.3
- Steel Defier – 7.2
- Caverns of Mars : Recharged – 7.2
- Figment 2: Creed Valley – 7
- Curse of the Sea Rats – 7
- Tiny Troopers: Global Ops – 7
- Neodori Forever – 7
Les déceptions
- Sushi Bar Express – 4.8
- Shishi : Timeless Prelude – 4.8
- Ink & Paper: DoodleCut – 4.6
- Ammo Pigs: Armed and Delicious – 4.2
- Perseverance Complete Edition – 4
Les autres tests publiés ce mois-ci
- Blade Assault – 6.9
- Saga of Sins – 6.7
- FurryFury: Smash & Roll – 6.5
- The Last Worker – 6.4
- Fashion Police Squad – 6.4
- The Wreck – 6.4
- Train Life : A Railway Simulator – 6.2
- Souls of Chronos – 6
- Trenches – 6
- W.A.R.P. – 5.8
- Draw Rider Remake – 5.8
- UnderDungeon – 5.8
- Redemption Reapers – 5.8
- NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol.2 – 5.6
- The Tale of Clouds and Wind – 5.4
- After Wave: Downfall – 5.4
- Flame Keeper – 5
- Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle +Hell – Deluxe Edition – 5
- Papertris – 5
- Alice Gear Aegis CS Concerto of Simulatrix – 5
- Ninja JaJaMaru: Retro Collection – 5
- Zapling Bygone – 5
Sérieux ?
- Formula Retro Racing: World Tour – 3.8
- Volley Pals – 3.7
- Session: Skate Sim – 3.6
- Seven Doors – 3.5
- Blocky Farm – 3.3
- Tinhead – 3.2
- Gunslingers & Zombies – 2.8
- Fishing: North Atlantic – 2.4
- Rise of Fox Hero – 2.2
- BookyPets Legends – 2
- Le village des pandas – 1.8
- Kart Crazy Race Simulator Game – 1.6
DC Justice League : Chaos cosmique –
