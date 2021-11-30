Retour sur les tests Nintendo Switch du mois de novembre 2021 sur Nintendo-Town

Nous sommes désormais en décembre (vous pouvez commencer à ouvrir vos calendriers de l’avent), l’occasion de revenir sur les tests publiés en novembre 2021 sur Nintendo-Town. Un mois que nous avons pris le soin de vous présenter à travers différentes catégories. Retrouvez ci-dessous tous nos tests avec les coups de cœur de l’équipe, la déception, la pépite indépendante… Il y en a pour tous les goûts !
Les tests du mois
- Shin Megami Tensei V – 9
- Pokémon Diamant Étincelant et Perle Scintillante – 8.8
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – 8.8
- Death’s Door – 8.3
La pépite indépendante
- Cosmic Express – 8.8
Nos coups de cœur
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons mise à jour 2.0 et DLC – 9.2
- BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light – 9
- Ghosts and Apples – 8.7
- Okinawa Rush – 8.6
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – 8.5
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster – 8.4
- Dying Light: Platinum Edition – 8.3
- A Boy and His Blob – 8.3
- STAR WARS : Knights of the Old Republic – 8.2
- Raiden IV x MIKADO remix – 8.1
- Tandem: A Tale of Shadows – 7.9
- Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut – 7.6
- Demon Turf – 7.5
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition – 7.5
- A Night at the Races – 7.5
- World War Z – 7.4
- Epic Chef – 7.4
- Doom & Destiny Worlds – 7.4
- JARS – 7.3
- Les Schtroumpfs – Mission Malfeuille – 7.2
- Marsupilami : Le Secret du Sarcophage – 7.2
- Gynoug – 7.2
- Beyond Blue – 7.2
- Milli & Greg – 7.1
- Mundaun – 7.1
- Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story – 7
- Ultra Hat Dimension – 7
- Pixel Heroes: Mega Byte & Magic – 7
- Bloody Rally Show – 7
- Tunche – 7
Les déceptions
- Pecaminosa – a pixel noir game – 4.9
- Rift Adventure – 4.8
- Takorita Meets Fries – 4.5
- Outbreak : Endless Nightmares – 4.4
- Underland – 4.4
- Instant Sports Winter Games – 4.1
Les autres tests publiés ce mois-ci
- Space Otter Charlie – 6.9
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version – 6.8
- Just Dance 2022 – 6.8
- Lone McLonegan : A Western Adventure – 6.8
- Destructivator SE – 6.8
- Shadow Corridor – 6.4
- Ultra Age – 6.1
- Gang Beasts – 6
- Reminiscence in the Night – 6
- Stilstand – 6
- Buissons – 5.9
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – 5.8
- Mon Amie Peppa Pig – 5.8
- Infernal Radiation – 5.8
- UltraGoodness 2 – 5.5
- Teacup – 5.2
- Cecconoid – 5.2
- Let’s Sing 2022 : Hits Français et Internationaux – 5
- Bloodshore – 5
- Encodya – 5
Sérieux ?
- Bouncy Bullets 2 – 3.9
- Gutwhale – 3.2
- Jet Set Knights – 3
- Dracula Frames – 1.2