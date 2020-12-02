Retour sur les tests Nintendo Switch du mois de novembre sur Nintendo-Town

Nous sommes désormais en décembre, l’occasion de revenir sur les tests publiés en novembre sur Nintendo-Town. Un mois que nous avons pris le soin de vous présenter à travers différentes catégories. Retrouvez ci-dessous tous nos tests avec les coups de cœur de l’équipe, la déception, la pépite indépendante… Il y en a pour tous les goûts !
Les tests du mois
- Hyrule Warriors : L’Ère du Fléau – 8.2
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – 8
- No More Heroes – 8
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – 7.6
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising – 7.6
- KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory – 7.4
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster – Le test import – 7.2
- Just Dance 2021 – 7
La pépite indépendante
Nos coups de cœur
- Hardcore Mecha – 8.8
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 – 8.8
- Sniper Elite 4 – 8.5
- Horace – 8.4
- Fuser – 8.4
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin – 7.8
- Descenders – 7.8
- Mars Horizon – 7.8
- 2URVIVE – 7.7
- Part Time UFO – 7.5
Les déceptions
- Bakugan : Champions of Vestroia – 6.2
- Tropico 6 – 6.2
- Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition – 6.1
- Chasseurs de Trolls Protecteurs d’Arcadia – 5
- Torchlight III – 5
- Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered – 4.6
Les autres tests publiés ce mois-ci
- Galacide – 8.1
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED ! – 8
- HyperBrawl Tournament – 7.9
- Maid of Sker – 7.8
- Terror Squid – 7.6
- Alpaca Ball : Allstars – 7.5
- The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition! – 7.3
- Strife: Veteran Edition – 7.2
- Dustoff Z – 7
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix – 7
- Embracelet – 7
- Transformers : Battlegrounds – 7
- A Hero and a Garden – 7
- Supermarket Shriek – 7
- Tracks – Edition Coffre à Jouets – 7
- Crown Trick – 6.8
- Ord. – 6.8
- MindSeize – 6.8
- Seven Knights -Time Wanderer- – 6.8
- Star Renegades – 6.8
- Little Big Workshop – 6.8
- Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan – 6.6
- Gonner 2 – 6.5
- Neighbours back From Hell – 6.4
- Memoranda – 6.3
- SEGA AGES Herzog Zwei – 6.2
- Outbreak: Epidemic – 6.2
- Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! – 5.8
- Death Ray Manta SE – 5.8
- Let’s Sing 2021 Hits Français et Internationaux – 5.8
- Gravity Rider Zero – 5.7
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain – 5.6
- Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure – 5.5
- Synaptic Drive – 5.5
- Fantasy Friends – 5.1
- Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed – 5
- Double Pug Switch – 5
- The Copper Canyon Dixie Dash – 4.2
- Apparition – 4.4
Sérieux ?
- Les Tuniques Bleues Nord & Sud – 3.8
- Speed 3: Grand Prix – 3.6
- Bus Driver Simulator – 3.4
- Lunch A Palooza – 3.2
- Demolish & Build 2018 – 2.8