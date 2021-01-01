Retour sur les tests Nintendo Switch du mois de décembre sur Nintendo-Town

Nous sommes désormais en janvier, l’occasion de revenir sur les tests publiés en décembre sur Nintendo-Town. Un mois que nous avons pris le soin de vous présenter à travers différentes catégories. Retrouvez ci-dessous tous nos tests avec les coups de cœur de l’équipe, la déception, la pépite indépendante… Il y en a pour tous les goûts !
Les tests du mois
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps – 8.1
- Super Meat Boy Forever – 8
- Doom Eternal – 7.8
- COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND – 7.8
La pépite indépendante
- Monster Sanctuary – 9.2
Nos coups de cœur
- Ghostrunner – 8.1
- Dead by Daylight – 8.1
- Linelight – 8.1
- Serious Sam Collection – 8
- Body of Evidence – 8
- Football Manager 2021 Touch – 7.9
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – 7.8
- PICROSS S5 – 7.8
- ScourgeBringer – 7.6
- A Summer with the Shiba Inu – 7.5
- Wingspan – 7.5
Les déceptions
- The Long Dark – 6.8
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 – 4
Les autres tests publiés ce mois-ci
- Super Blood Hockey – 7.8
- Tanuki Justice – 7.8
- Re:Turn – One Way Trip – 7.6
- Pure Pool – 7.6
- Death Tales – 7.5
- Evolution Board Game – 7.5
- John Wick Hex – 7.4
- Ponpu – 7.4
- Sam & Max Save The World Remastered – 7.3
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes – 7.3
- Chronos: Before the Ashes – 7.1
- Bit.trip (Jeux) – 7.1
- The Language Of Love – 7
- PHOGS! – 7
- Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire – 7
- Concept Destruction – 7
- I, AI – 7
- When the Past was Around – 7
- 60 Seconds! Reatomized – 7
- STELLATUM – 7
- Mask of Mists – 7
- Empire of Sin – 6.9
- Professeur Rubik’s Entraînement Cérébral – 6.9
- Micetopia – 6.8
- Eldrador Creatures – 6.8
- Commandos 2 – HD Remaster – 6.8
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light – 6.7
- Captain Sabertooth and the Magic Diamond – 6.7
- Monster Truck Championship – 6.6
- Battle Hunters – 6.4
- Reed 2 – 6.4
- Demon’s Tier+ – 6.3
- Truck Driver – 6.2
- Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown – 6
- Electro Ride: The Neon Racing – 6
- Autumn’s Journey – 6
- Wonder Blade – 5.8
- 1993 Shenandoah – 5.8
- Unlock the King 2 – 5.8
- The Hong Kong Massacre – 5.6
- Fitness Boxing 2 – 5.4
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues – 5.4
- My Universe – Fashion Boutique – 5.3
- Oniria Crimes – 5.2
- Mad Tower Tycoon – 5.2
- Atomic Heist – 5.2
- CastleStorm II – 5
- Brawl Chess – 5
- Esports Life Tycoon – 4.6
- Rainbow Toilets & Unicorns – 4.5
- Tetsumo Party – 4.3
- Vera Blanc : Full Moon – 4.1
Sérieux ?
- Nicky – The Home Alone Golf Ball – 3.3
- Five Dates – 2.8
- Marblelous Animals – 2.6
- Blood Breed – 2.1
- Life of Boris: Super Slav – 2
- Picklock – 0.1